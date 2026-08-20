The '50s Kitchen Tool That's Still Widely Used Today

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Every cook has a set of essential kitchen tools in their utensil drawer, but aside from a trusty chef's knife, there might also be a modern garlic press, a new-fangled microplane, or even a candy thermometer snuggled inside there too. Many years ago, it was the kitchen gadgets from the 50s that were arguably the most fabulous. From handheld ice crushers and green bean slicers to cherry pitters and butter molds, there were plenty of trendy kitchen gizmos designed to aid the home cook. One such tool that's still widely used today is the tomato slicer.

A tomato slicer is rectangular in shape and has a handle at one end. Along its width are several equally spaced metal serrated blades running in parallel. To slice a tomato into rounds, you simply place the slicer on top and use a sawing motion to cut all the way down, flipping it over at the very end to slice all the way through. As the blades are serrated, the slicer can cut through firm and ripe tomatoes neatly.

The packaging on an Ekco Miracle tomato slicer from the 1950s said it could be used to slice cucumbers, carrots, eggs, butter, and cheese too. In fact, plenty of Facebook users responding to someone's post asking what it was called called it an egg slicer. Additionally, tomato slicers featuring the same design are still available on Amazon today, highlighting their appeal and practicality.