The Best Vintage Kitchen Linens Are Hiding At Thrift Stores

Often, thrifting items instead of buying new can be more than just a smart way to save money; it can also end up being a great way to score quality finds, especially when it comes to kitchen linens. It's no secret that the quality of the materials used to make kitchen linens has declined over time. Cheaper production costs mean increased revenue for companies. That's why if you want new quality kitchen linens, it's going to cost you a pretty penny. If you want to find quality kitchen linens on a budget, your best option is to search your local thrift store for vintage options.

There's something to be said for the lack of artisan-quality items being made by companies these days. Prior to the 1950s, kitchen linens were made of high-quality linen and tight-weave cotton meant for heavy kitchen use. Some of the most well-known and popular linens of the time were called flour-sack towels. Today, these durable materials have been replaced by mostly synthetic fabrics that don't seem to last as long and are made to be replaceable. That's why many chefs today look for a sturdy kitchen towel made of 100% cotton. There's not only a difference in the quality of materials used today versus decades ago; the construction methods differ as well. Vintage linens were made with tighter weaves and better stitching (often by hand). While modern versions of vintage linens are available, they are a little more expensive than your average synthetic linens; that's why it's smart to scour the thrift store to find the vintage cotton version at a much more reasonable price.