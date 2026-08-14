The Only 2 Fast Food Chains That Serve A Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup Combo
A simple grilled cheese and tomato soup is a classic combination that's a warm, comforting meal with deliciousness in every bite. When the craving strikes, you can, of course, make it from scratch — and if you want to upgrade, we have a recipe pairing creamy tomato soup with truffle grilled cheese — but if you're not in the mood to cook, there are two fast food chains that offer the duo: Culver's and Panera.
First, Culver's Grilled Cheese consists of grilled sourdough bread and American cheese (although you can swap it for cheddar or Swiss). You can also add extra toppings, such as bacon, tomato, grilled onions, and more. The price may vary by location, but you can expect it to be around $3.99. Meanwhile, the chain's Tomato Florentine Soup is a vegetarian side dish consisting of tomato broth with small shell pasta, various vegetables (zucchini, celery, spinach, carrots), and herbs. It's priced at $4.19 for a medium or $6.99 for a large.
So, the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo comes to a total of either $8.18 or $10.98, depending on which size you choose. Either way, it's a pretty inexpensive meal overall, especially since the soup is on the heartier side thanks to the inclusion of plenty of vegetables and pasta.
How does Panera's tomato soup and grilled cheese combo compare?
Next, we have Panera, which has a classic Grilled Cheese made with white bread and American cheese (although both can be swapped for other options, such as black pepper focaccia and white cheddar). You can also add toppings, such as bacon, chicken, and various vegetables. The grilled cheese (without any add-ons or substitutions) costs $9.99 (although the price may vary by location) and comes with a free side (an apple, chips, or a French baguette).
Next, Panera's Creamy Tomato Soup — which costs $7.99 for a cup or $9.99 for a bowl, both of which come with bread — is made with pear tomatoes and cream and comes with croissant croutons. So, the total comes to either $17.98 or $19.98 (before tax), depending on which size of tomato soup you'd like.
You can also go with Panera's "You Pick Two" option, which combines a half sandwich and a cup of soup (along with one of the free sides) for $13.98. All in all, Panera offers multiple combinations of the tomato soup and grilled cheese pairing, so you can choose whichever one best fits your budget and how hungry you are.
Overall, both Panera and Culver's offer good deals for the combo. Go with Panera if you want a more classic tomato soup, and go with Culver's if you want a more filling, less traditional tomato soup.