The Only 2 Fast Food Chains That Serve A Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup Combo

A simple grilled cheese and tomato soup is a classic combination that's a warm, comforting meal with deliciousness in every bite. When the craving strikes, you can, of course, make it from scratch — and if you want to upgrade, we have a recipe pairing creamy tomato soup with truffle grilled cheese — but if you're not in the mood to cook, there are two fast food chains that offer the duo: Culver's and Panera.

First, Culver's Grilled Cheese consists of grilled sourdough bread and American cheese (although you can swap it for cheddar or Swiss). You can also add extra toppings, such as bacon, tomato, grilled onions, and more. The price may vary by location, but you can expect it to be around $3.99. Meanwhile, the chain's Tomato Florentine Soup is a vegetarian side dish consisting of tomato broth with small shell pasta, various vegetables (zucchini, celery, spinach, carrots), and herbs. It's priced at $4.19 for a medium or $6.99 for a large.

So, the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo comes to a total of either $8.18 or $10.98, depending on which size you choose. Either way, it's a pretty inexpensive meal overall, especially since the soup is on the heartier side thanks to the inclusion of plenty of vegetables and pasta.