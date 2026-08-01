You're whipping up a batch of fudgy brownies and a shard of leftover baking chocolate is sitting on the counter calling out your name. But be warned; just because you can eat baking chocolate doesn't mean you should gobble it up without a care. Take heed and save it for another recipe, because while it may look yummy on the outside, you'll be met with nothing but bitterness and regret if you try to indulge in it.

Baking chocolate is made from unsweetened cocoa solids and cocoa butter, which means there's no sugar or dairy in there to offset the natural bitterness of the cocoa. Yes, some baking chocolates do include a small measure of sugar but they taste nothing like a bar of milk chocolate that includes an abundance of milk and sweeteners to give it that dreamy and delicious texture. This means baking chocolate is best used as an ingredient within a recipe that contains additional components, like sugar and flour.

As baking chocolate has an intense flavor, even a little fraction gives baked goods a rich and chocolatey quality, making it perfect for gooey puddings like chocolate lava cake. As there's no sugar in the mix, it also gives bakers plenty of control when it comes to sweetening their bakes to their preference; they can add as much or as little as they like but still get that full bodied hit of chocolate in their confections. Baking chocolate also melts well, making it useful for preparing a glossy ganache or glaze.