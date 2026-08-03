For The Best Japanese-Style Iced Coffee, Grab This Kitchen Tool

Hot cappuccinos, steaming lattes, and macchiatos are perfect for adding a little pep to your step. That said, the nation's appetite for cold coffee drinks is also booming. Caffeinated beverages, like iced espressos, thick frappuccinos, and foamy nitros, provide the same hit but also have a refreshing quality that sets them apart from hot coffees. Japanese-style iced coffee is one of the easiest cold drinks to make at home because it doesn't require a lengthy extraction period. If you want to make it extra special, grab a kitchen scale before you begin so you can measure the weight of both your ice and coffee. This precision produces a brew that's balanced, delicate, and smooth.

So what makes Japanese iced coffee so unique? At its heart, this coffee variety is simply a batch of concentrated java brewed over ice. Also known as flash brew, Japanese iced coffee is ready to drink immediately, unlike cold brew, which requires a much longer steep and can develop a bitter and oxidized taste. To make the best Japanese-style coffee, measuring the ingredients and creating the perfect ratio is vital; use too much ice and the flavors eventually become diluted as the cubes melt. Instead of making a regular shot of coffee, you must make a double-strength batch to compensate for dilution, and load your cup with a specific weight of ice rather than a random amount.