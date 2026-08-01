The Once-Popular Seafood Sandwich That Deserves A Revival

Think of a seafood sandwich, and it's likely a lobster roll that comes to mind. Prepared by stuffing chunks of mayo-dressed lobster meat into a tender split-top bun, this soft sammie is packed with flavor. However, if you prefer your hoagies to come with a little crunch, there's another once-popular seafood sandwich that will tick all your textural boxes. While it may have fallen out of favor over the years, we reckon the fried oyster sandwich deserves a revival.

Back in the 19th century, oysters weren't considered the expensive delicacies that they are today. They grew in abundance, making them cheap and therefore highly popular among disadvantaged communities (they were even used to bulk out costly recipes like meat pies). Instead of serving them raw in a fancy restaurant, shucked oysters were dipped in beaten egg, coated in breadcrumbs, cornmeal, or crackers, and deep fried until golden and crispy on the outside. These crunchy little nuggets were then stuffed inside a roll or a couple of slices of bread along with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. You can still find iterations of the classic fried oyster sandwich in places like Louisiana, where they're known as po'boys. The mayo is sometimes spiced with seasonings or herbs to turn it into a flavorful remoulade, and extras like pickles or prepared horseradish can make an appearance too. However, the crispy oysters are always the same, featuring a hot and crunchy outer crust with a tender and salty center.