The Australian Pizza Hut Menu Item We Wish We Had In The US

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Pizza Hut is great for offering a variety of affordable, delicious pizzas. But there are some menu items abroad and in certain states that we wish were available across the U.S. One of these is any version of its barbecue pizza, which typically features a special barbecue sauce, meat, and lots of cheese. It's a fan favorite, according to one Redditor who claimed to have worked at the restaurant in the '90s. They said, "The [barbecue] pizza was everybody's favorite specialty pizza." They went on to describe how the pizza was prepared.

Australian locations offer barbecue chicken pizza, with chicken, mushrooms, and onion on a barbecue sauce base. It also offers a barbecue cheeseburger pizza, which consists of seasoned beef, smoked honey ham, and mozzarella on top of a barbecue sauce base. Finally, it offers a barbecue meatlovers pizza, which is topped with bacon, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and beef on a barbecue base. Unfortunately, these pizzas are not offered consistently across the United States. Some areas that do offer barbecue chicken pizzas include Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Barbecue pizza has unexpected origins, but we're glad it was invented and wish Pizza Hut would bring it nationwide.