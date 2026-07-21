The Australian Pizza Hut Menu Item We Wish We Had In The US
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Pizza Hut is great for offering a variety of affordable, delicious pizzas. But there are some menu items abroad and in certain states that we wish were available across the U.S. One of these is any version of its barbecue pizza, which typically features a special barbecue sauce, meat, and lots of cheese. It's a fan favorite, according to one Redditor who claimed to have worked at the restaurant in the '90s. They said, "The [barbecue] pizza was everybody's favorite specialty pizza." They went on to describe how the pizza was prepared.
Australian locations offer barbecue chicken pizza, with chicken, mushrooms, and onion on a barbecue sauce base. It also offers a barbecue cheeseburger pizza, which consists of seasoned beef, smoked honey ham, and mozzarella on top of a barbecue sauce base. Finally, it offers a barbecue meatlovers pizza, which is topped with bacon, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and beef on a barbecue base. Unfortunately, these pizzas are not offered consistently across the United States. Some areas that do offer barbecue chicken pizzas include Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Barbecue pizza has unexpected origins, but we're glad it was invented and wish Pizza Hut would bring it nationwide.
Pizza Hut also has other barbecue items to satisfy your cravings
If you're ever craving a barbecue pizza but your local Pizza Hut doesn't offer it, the chain does offer other barbecue items. For example, it offers sweet-and-smoky honey barbecue wings across all states. It also offers a limited-time promotion of barbecue beef brisket pizza around certain holidays in some states, such as Florida and Georgia. This pizza features beef brisket chunks, melted mozzarella cheese, barbecue sauce, and a hint of spice. While we still want the barbecue pizzas back, we can't help but reminisce about the other amazing now-discontinued items Pizza Hut once had, like its Triple Deckeroni.
If you can't make it to Pizza Hut to satisfy your barbecue cravings, Reddit users have a few bright ideas on how to make Pizza Hut-inspired snacks. One user on a fast food subreddit claimed to have worked at the franchise. They said they drizzled barbecue sauce on the fries and sprinkled powdered ranch on top before baking them in the oven. Posters on another subreddit page provided suggestions for how to make honey barbecue wings at home, including using Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce, which can be found on Amazon.