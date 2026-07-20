The Everyday Kitchen Tool That Does Wonders For Taco Night
Forget Taco Tuesdays, we want tacos every day, but how can we make tacos in a way that doesn't require a big clean up afterwards? The answer is by using a sheet pan. It's a common kitchen tool that can transform taco night for you since it allows you to cook all the tacos at once instead of waiting by the stove to flip them one at a time. This means the whole family can sit down and eat hot tacos all together.
The sheet pan certainly helps to maximize efficiency, but it also makes the tacos taste better if you add a little brush of oil to the tortillas before you place them in the oven since the heat will then help them to get golden and crunchy. In other words, you don't have to deep fry your tacos to get that punchy texture. The oven also melts the cheese perfectly, and who doesn't love melted cheese on their taco? Of course, the fact that you're only using one pan instead of multiple pots and pans (one to fry tortillas, one to cook the meat, etc.) also makes this method so much more attractive.
How to cook tacos in a sheet pan
Cooking tacos in a sheet pan is simple. Simply preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and spread parchment paper or aluminum foil on a sheet pan. For beef tacos, mix uncooked ground beef, onion, green chiles, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Next, assemble the tacos by adding the mixture and cheese. Finally, brush oil over the tacos and place them on the sheet pan before baking them in the oven for 30 minutes.
Of course, that's just one basic taco recipe. There are other fun, fresh taco recipes you can try. You can easily use chicken instead of beef if you're not a fan of red meat, or if you're vegetarian you may want to try a caramelized onion taco recipe or something with beans. If the ease of this dish is appealing but you're not in the mood for tacos, there are plenty of other sheet pan dinner recipes you can try that will make your life so much easier. Whichever recipe you choose, you won't regret switching from pots and pans to a single sheet pan.