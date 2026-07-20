The Everyday Kitchen Tool That Does Wonders For Taco Night

Forget Taco Tuesdays, we want tacos every day, but how can we make tacos in a way that doesn't require a big clean up afterwards? The answer is by using a sheet pan. It's a common kitchen tool that can transform taco night for you since it allows you to cook all the tacos at once instead of waiting by the stove to flip them one at a time. This means the whole family can sit down and eat hot tacos all together.

The sheet pan certainly helps to maximize efficiency, but it also makes the tacos taste better if you add a little brush of oil to the tortillas before you place them in the oven since the heat will then help them to get golden and crunchy. In other words, you don't have to deep fry your tacos to get that punchy texture. The oven also melts the cheese perfectly, and who doesn't love melted cheese on their taco? Of course, the fact that you're only using one pan instead of multiple pots and pans (one to fry tortillas, one to cook the meat, etc.) also makes this method so much more attractive.