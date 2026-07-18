Toss Your Potatoes If You Notice This On The Skin

Potatoes are one of the most beloved starches out there. They are versatile and found in many of our favorite foods, from french fries to potato chips to potato salad. But how can you tell if potatoes have gone bad? According to Michelle Miller (via Idaho Potato Commission), the answer is if they are very green on the skin. Potatoes with green on the skin will taste bitter. Not only that, but they may also have some toxicity.

Potatoes that are very green typically have a glycoalkaloid poison called solanine on them. Solanine is in the nightshade plant family and presents itself on potatoes that have been exposed to light. It's part of a potato's natural defense against insects and diseases. According to the Journal of Experimental and Basic Medical Sciences, ingesting too much solanine can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and headaches. If there is only a little bit of green on the skin, you can cut or scrape it off and proceed normally. However, if there's a lot of green on the skin, it's best to toss the potato.