Toss Your Potatoes If You Notice This On The Skin
Potatoes are one of the most beloved starches out there. They are versatile and found in many of our favorite foods, from french fries to potato chips to potato salad. But how can you tell if potatoes have gone bad? According to Michelle Miller (via Idaho Potato Commission), the answer is if they are very green on the skin. Potatoes with green on the skin will taste bitter. Not only that, but they may also have some toxicity.
Potatoes that are very green typically have a glycoalkaloid poison called solanine on them. Solanine is in the nightshade plant family and presents itself on potatoes that have been exposed to light. It's part of a potato's natural defense against insects and diseases. According to the Journal of Experimental and Basic Medical Sciences, ingesting too much solanine can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and headaches. If there is only a little bit of green on the skin, you can cut or scrape it off and proceed normally. However, if there's a lot of green on the skin, it's best to toss the potato.
How much solanine will make you sick?
You'd have to consume much more than just a single green potato to feel the effects of solanine. Snopes reports that a healthy adult would need to eat about four and a half pounds of green potatoes in one sitting to experience any side effects of solanine. Since children are smaller, the amount of green potatoes they would need to eat to get sick is less than an adult. Still, don't worry if you've consumed a single green potato chip or french fry.
According to the Journal of Experimental and Basic Medical Sciences, solanine poisoning is rare. However, there are recorded cases. In mild cases, symptoms should subside within 24 hours. But in severe cases, treatment with a potassium permanganate solution, activated charcoal, and lots of water is recommended. Solanine concentrations are highest in the potato's skin, as opposed to the inside. So, peeling a potato can decrease its solanine content. Solanine is also found in a potato's leaves and sprouts. Although we don't want to instill fear, the message is clear: do your best to avoid very green, rotting, or sprouting potatoes.