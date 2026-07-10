Skip The Hot Dog Bun And Use This Italian Bread Instead
There are plenty of inventive ways to use hot dogs, like mixing them into lasagna filling or baking them into a quiche. But have you ever thought about switching up the hot dog bun and using an Italian bread instead? This inspired idea involves baking your wieners directly on top of a batch of olive-oil-enriched focaccia bread dough by nestling them into the pillowy surface. This move transforms a run-of-the-mill meal into a gourmet feast that's filling and fun.
Focaccia is an Italian bread that features characterful indentations on the surface and flavorful air pockets inside. To turn focaccia dough into hot dog buns, cover it in olive oil and seasonings and then lay your wieners in parallel lines over the dimples, leaving a gap between each one for the focaccia to rise up in between, and gently press them in.
As the dough bakes in the oven, it will expand and develop a pillowy crumb full of chewy air pockets and nutty flavor. Meanwhile, the exposed exterior will transform into a golden, savory crust that's slightly crispy courtesy of the olive oil that's been spread over the surface and pooled into those dimpled reservoirs.
Add cheese to your hot dog focaccia
As the focaccia bakes, the area underneath the 'furters will remain soft and cradle the hot dogs, providing plenty of textural contrast (sort of like a serving of the British dish toad in the hole, where sausages are baked in a lighter Yorkshire pudding batter that rises as it bakes and crisps up). To guarantee the hot dogs cook in a straight line and don't curl up, you can spiralize them or make small slits across the surface. Once cooked, slice the finished focaccia into lengths and top each of your hot dogs with relish and mustard before digging in.
To make the best focaccia for hot dogs, consider incorporating some flavorful additions into the dough that would normally make an appearance on your game day wiener. For instance, shredded cheese can easily be folded into the dough for a savory hit, while jalapeños are perfect for lending the bread a warming quality and piquancy that complements the snap of a juicy hot dog. If you're using store-bought dough that's already risen and ready to be stretched out in the pan, brush some extra flavor onto the top instead by slathering on an oil infused with minced garlic, herbs, or caramelized onions. Alternatively, keep things simple and have a selection of hot dog toppings on hand so every diner can customize their 'furter.