Skip The Hot Dog Bun And Use This Italian Bread Instead

There are plenty of inventive ways to use hot dogs, like mixing them into lasagna filling or baking them into a quiche. But have you ever thought about switching up the hot dog bun and using an Italian bread instead? This inspired idea involves baking your wieners directly on top of a batch of olive-oil-enriched focaccia bread dough by nestling them into the pillowy surface. This move transforms a run-of-the-mill meal into a gourmet feast that's filling and fun.

Focaccia is an Italian bread that features characterful indentations on the surface and flavorful air pockets inside. To turn focaccia dough into hot dog buns, cover it in olive oil and seasonings and then lay your wieners in parallel lines over the dimples, leaving a gap between each one for the focaccia to rise up in between, and gently press them in.

As the dough bakes in the oven, it will expand and develop a pillowy crumb full of chewy air pockets and nutty flavor. Meanwhile, the exposed exterior will transform into a golden, savory crust that's slightly crispy courtesy of the olive oil that's been spread over the surface and pooled into those dimpled reservoirs.