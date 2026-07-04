For The Best Meatloaf, Choose This Beef Blend Every Time

Dense and dry meatloaf? You might have overmixed the meat, used the wrong binders, or even packed it too tightly inside the pan. However, if you aren't guilty of any of these meatloaf mistakes, you may need to reassess the ground beef you started with. For the best meatloaf, you need to select an 80/20 or 85/15 beef blend to guarantee that your finished dish is juicy, succulent, and just the right texture for carving into uniform slices.

Take a look at a package of grocery store ground beef, and you'll find a pair of numbers on the wrapping. This ratio is an expression of the amount of lean meat versus fat inside. So, for example, 80/20 means 80% meat and 20% fat. The amount of fat in a classic beef meatloaf is a key ingredient because it carries oodles of flavor and also provides moisture; without it, your dish will be dry, mealy, and even tough. Meanwhile the meat provides the structure that the meatloaf needs to stick together and be sliceable.

While you might be tempted to opt for ground beef with less fat for health reasons, the flavor and texture of your meatloaf will suffer. Conversely, go for a fattier blend and your baked meatloaf may end up swimming in a pool of rendered fat and taste overly greasy. A middle ground of 80/20 or 80/15 is the sweet spot.