Bring McDonald's Fries Back To Life With This Reheat Method

McDonald's French fries are one of the most popular side items on any fast food menu. We finally know the secret behind McDonald's fries that makes them so irresistible. It has to do with everything from the type of potatoes they select to the frying process, which cooks them in oil infused with natural beef flavoring. But if you allow your fries to get cold and soggy, you may be wondering how to bring them back to life. The answer is reheating them in an oven.

To reheat your fries using the oven method, simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, lightly grease a baking sheet or a pan with oil and spread the fries out evenly on the surface. Next, bake the fries for three to five minutes, shaking the tray halfway through. This method will ensure that your fries are crispy on the outside and soft inside. You can also use an air fryer if you have access to one. Using that method, you can reheat them for about three minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.