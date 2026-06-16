This Costco Kirkland Meat's Cooking Instructions Are Concerning Customers

There are two camps of convenience food cooks: meticulous chefs who follow the instructions to a tee and haphazard hash slingers who dump everything into the oven at a standard 400 degrees Fahrenheit, cross their fingers, and hope nothing burns. The problem? Those cooking instructions are developed by manufacturers with food safety, flavor, and texture in mind, so you shouldn't ignore them if you want the best results. That said, there's one set of instructions on a package of Costco's Kirkland smoked pork back ribs that are concerning customers because it advises oven-roasting the meat while it's still inside the plastic.

The cooking instructions on the back of the vacuum-packed product read "Keep product in packaging and place on an oven-safe tray. Heat in package for 60-70 minutes or until heated through." Once cooked, the ribs can be removed from the packaging, broiled, and glazed with barbecue sauce if desired.

On a Reddit thread discussing the ribs and the recommended cooking method, one shopper said, "I dont care what they say, im not cooking food in plastic." However, a second commenter followed up and said, "I spent a decade working directly in the plastics manufacturing sector. It's 200 [degrees Fahrenheit]. This isn't what's putting microplastics in you, and is largely safe. If you sous vide, this is the same basic idea. The melting point of just about every kind of plastics is well over 200 [degrees Fahrenheit]."