6 Costco Online-Only Foods Worth Every Penny And 6 To Avoid

Online shopping is so prevalent that even warehouse clubs, seemingly the last bastion of brick-and-mortar stores, are getting in on the act. According to Mass Market Retailers, Costco Wholesale saw a 21.5% year-over-year surge in digital sales for the fiscal quarter ending May 10, 2026. This online-only ordering helped fuel a total sales increase of 11.6% during that period.

Plus, club stores like Costco were already eating into grocery store sales. For routine household food items like snacks and fresh foods, warehouses can offer superior value and convenience, especially as inflation drives up prices at traditional outlets. These two factors have created seemingly the perfect storm: Online-only grocery shopping at Costco. You can stock up on items you want and need even if the nearest physical location is hours away. You don't need a Costco membership in many cases, though a 5% surcharge does apply to non-members.

However, something sold on the Costco website isn't an automatic "must buy" signal. Although some of the online-only foods are worth every penny, others suffer from lack of choice, pricing, and shipping drawbacks, along with other concerns. To help you make the best choices, here are six online-only Costco food items (though some of these might be in limited supply at warehouses) worth buying and six you should skip.