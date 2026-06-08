Dollar Tree Employees Can't Stop Buying This Cheesy Frozen Food

One of the perks of working for a grocery store is setting aside a stash of your favorite must-have products before a buying frenzy begins. Better still, is working for a discount store like Dollar Tree, where each viral item is affordable to boot. For instance, current DT employees can't stop buying packets of Hatch Kitchen's chicken and cheese quesadillas priced at a pocket-friendly $1.25.

One staff member who posted that they love the quesadillas on Reddit jokingly said, "We definitely didn't hide a box in the back freezer for employee purchase only," suggesting that the product is flying off the shelves during open hours. Meanwhile, another Redditor said, "They're so good fam. Like, legitimately something you'd get at Chile's. Perfect amount of cheese and just the right amount of kick from the green chiles. It has some spice; but not nearly enough to warrant a "mild" rating. It's just good eats."

The filling in each Hatch Kitchen quesadilla is made with chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatillo salsa, Monterey jack cheese, red bell peppers, and cilantro (the hint of chili comes from the green chili pepper and jalapeño pepper in the tomatillo salsa). Each packet contains one quesadilla and counts as a single serving at 14 grams of protein, triggering one shopper to say on Reddit that they "look delicious and with protein too ... damn I might have to suffer through the cheese to try them if they're that good and I can find some."