This Dollar Tree Must-Have Will Keep Your Frozen Groceries Cold This Summer
Branded spices, cereals, and canned items are just a few food products you might want to buy from Dollar Tree due to their affordable price and quality. However, the discount store also carries several frozen items, from dumplings and desserts to pizza and pies. While you're stocking up, consider grabbing a Dollar Tree must-have that will keep those frozen groceries cold this summer: A thermal bag.
Priced at $1.25 each, these bags are perfect for keeping chilled and frozen groceries at their best when transporting them home from the store. They're composed of a flexible foil-like material and are easy to roll up and stash in the trunk when not in use, making them a convenient and lightweight alternative to bulkier options like coolers or insulated bags with thicker lining. Each bag measures 16 inches and can hold up to 30 pounds, so they're a great size for accommodating everything from tubs of ice cream to frozen fries, cartons of milk, or blocks of cheese. Plus, they're reusable, and you can wipe them clean in between trips if anything spills inside. The handle on top means they can be transported easily, like a regular shopping bag, too.
"I absolutely love these, and use them quite often, and in abundance," said one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website, while another said, "awesome bags for keeping things hot or cold at a superior price".
Dollar Tree's thermal bags can be used for picnics or camping trips
Shoppers also had a couple of tips for using the bags beyond a grocery store run. For instance, one customer posted that the product "works like magic. Took a 10-hour flight and everything that was in the bag remained frozen!" Meanwhile, a second reviewer explained how the bags are useful for traveling and staying in hotels where ice is available. You could also use them for picnics, camping, or road trips to keep your snacks and sammies cold.
Thermal bags use insulating materials like aluminum foil to reduce heat transfer and keep the temperature inside stable. The metalized film reflects heat, which encourages the temperature to remain constant for as long as possible without shifting. These clever products combine the features of cooler bags and insulated bags — this means that they can keep both chilled foods cold and hot foods hot. However, you can also add ice packs inside to boost how long your frozen Dollar Tree foods will remain chilled inside if you have a long drive back from the store or are going on a lengthy road trip. As always, be wary of keeping your food in thermal bags for too long, as bacteria can start to multiply; move your frozen goods straight into the freezer as soon as you arrive home.