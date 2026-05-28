This Dollar Tree Must-Have Will Keep Your Frozen Groceries Cold This Summer

Branded spices, cereals, and canned items are just a few food products you might want to buy from Dollar Tree due to their affordable price and quality. However, the discount store also carries several frozen items, from dumplings and desserts to pizza and pies. While you're stocking up, consider grabbing a Dollar Tree must-have that will keep those frozen groceries cold this summer: A thermal bag.

Priced at $1.25 each, these bags are perfect for keeping chilled and frozen groceries at their best when transporting them home from the store. They're composed of a flexible foil-like material and are easy to roll up and stash in the trunk when not in use, making them a convenient and lightweight alternative to bulkier options like coolers or insulated bags with thicker lining. Each bag measures 16 inches and can hold up to 30 pounds, so they're a great size for accommodating everything from tubs of ice cream to frozen fries, cartons of milk, or blocks of cheese. Plus, they're reusable, and you can wipe them clean in between trips if anything spills inside. The handle on top means they can be transported easily, like a regular shopping bag, too.

"I absolutely love these, and use them quite often, and in abundance," said one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website, while another said, "awesome bags for keeping things hot or cold at a superior price".