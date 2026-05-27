4 Frozen Pizzas From Costco That Are Worth Every Penny
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There's no shortage of high-quality restaurant pizzas in the States. Just check out our list of 101 best pizzas in America for starters. However, when your desire to eat out doesn't tally up with your bank balance, something has to give. Luckily, grocery stores have upped their frozen pizza game over the years, producing pies that are both scrumptious and wallet-friendly. Better yet, these frozen beauties can be stashed away in the freezer for those moments when rustling up dinner for the fam sounds like an absolute mission.
We took the honor of taste testing several pizzas from Costco to figure out which pies deserve a pride of place in your freezer. And you might be surprised to learn that even a few gluten-free and low-carb options made the grade, beating off stiff competition from pies made with a conventional wheat flour crust. Taste was the number one priority in our deliberations, but every contender we sampled was also fairly priced and cheaper than a pie you'd purchase at a pizzeria. If you're ready to read about gooey cheese pulls, generous meaty toppings, and pillowy crusts, here's the down-low on the four frozen pizzas from Costco that we believe are worth every penny.
Roncadin Mushroom & Truffle Pizza
Featuring a roasted garlic sauce instead of a tomato-based marinara, the Roncadin mushroom and truffle pizza was the winner in our taste test of 10 Costco pizzas, ranked worst to best. We loved it for three reasons. Firstly, it had an inviting mushroom-y aroma that filled the kitchen as it baked due to the generous quantity of cremini mushrooms scattered on top and the presence of summer truffles. Secondly, the garlicky sauce was absolutely spectacular with a rich consistency. Finally, the texture of the crust was on point; crisp on the exterior with plenty of structural integrity to hold the generous quantity of mushrooms on top. There was no sign of sogginess either, and the only improvement we'd recommend would be an extra drizzle of truffle oil to round it off.
A customer on Reddit who tried the pie said, "I love me a mushroom pizza. And this one did NOT disappoint ... The crust is so good. Sauce is not overpowering and not too salty like other sauces could be. The mushrooms are so tasty. Way better than regular frozen pizza quality. I would buy this over a pizza from a pizzeria." Others advised adding extras on top, like arugula, anchovies, olive oil, and garlic, to give the pie an even fancier vibe, while one Redditor recommended baking it in an electric pizza oven to achieve that perfect combo of a soft and fluffy middle and crispy crust.
Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four Cheese Pizza
The thing about this particular pizza? You wouldn't suspect it was gluten-free if it didn't say so on the box. While some gluten-free pies are guilty of having a chewy and doughy crust, Sabatasso's offering was thin, crisp, and had a yummy flavor. Made of tapioca starch, rice flour, and rice starch, the base could easily rival conventional pizzas made with classic wheat flour, making it a winning option if you're on a gluten-free diet but still want to enjoy a premium pie that doesn't sacrifice on flavor and texture. Meanwhile, combined with that marvelous crust, was the moreish cheese. The fontina, parmesan, and asiago cheeses were evenly distributed over the surface and produced a wonderfully gooey slice and delectable cheese pull with a complex taste and filling quality.
Finding premium gluten-free pizzas can be a tricky operation, so it makes sense to select a relatively plain variety and add extra toppings as desired. One shopper on Reddit made the same point, explaining that "customizing those Sabatassos at home is so much better and cheaper than any delivery/take-out gluten-free pizza we've ever found." Each box contains three pizzas, so you could easily prepare different pies for every member of your family.
Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Meat Lover's Trio
This is another high-quality pizza that's gluten-free and good enough to compete with a classic pie. While the crust did have a slight sweetness due to the presence of the cauliflower — along with rice flour, tapioca starch, rice starch, and egg whites — it paired well with the zestiness of the tomato sauce. The texture was also crisp and crunchy on the outside but tender in the middle. Topped with a mixture of pepperoni, sausage, and uncured bacon pieces, each individual ingredient has a fantastic texture and taste. Our only gripe was that there could've been more of it (Milton's makes a similar cauliflower crust pizza with four cheeses or a roasted vegetable version if you aren't a meat lover).
A shopper on Reddit who tried the meat lover's trio said this is "one of the best tasting frozen pizzas I've ever had, cauliflower crust or not. The crust was crisp, and the slices stood out straight, even though I used a pan." However, the same reviewer mentioned one downside; it's small size in comparison to other pizzas available at a lower price point. That said, its flavor and the presence of high-quality ingredients made up for its petite dimension.
Bellatoria Ultra Thin Crust Pizza, Sausage Italia
Topped with mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheeses, the Bellatoria ultra thin crust pizza should be on your culinary radar if you like your pies to have a base that doesn't overshadow the flavor of the toppings. In fact, the crust was so thin and delicate that a piece of it broke off as we took it out of the packaging. However, once baked, all was forgiven. The sausage crumbled on top of the cheese was the star of the show. Both flavorful and juicy, it paired well with the crisp texture of the crust, the acidic tang of the sauce, and the seasonings, which included oregano, pepper, basil, onion, and garlic.
This pizza has over 300 five-star ratings on the Walmart website, another grocery store that stocks Bellatoria pizzas aside from Costco, with one reviewer stating, "my new favorite frozen pizza. Lots of toppings, hopefully they keep that up. The thin crust is very, very thin, almost cracker-like, like a saltine but not salty. That's not a bad thing if you like thin crust. Cook right on the oven rack for maximum crispiness and cut right away out of the oven."