4 Frozen Pizzas From Costco That Are Worth Every Penny

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There's no shortage of high-quality restaurant pizzas in the States. Just check out our list of 101 best pizzas in America for starters. However, when your desire to eat out doesn't tally up with your bank balance, something has to give. Luckily, grocery stores have upped their frozen pizza game over the years, producing pies that are both scrumptious and wallet-friendly. Better yet, these frozen beauties can be stashed away in the freezer for those moments when rustling up dinner for the fam sounds like an absolute mission.

We took the honor of taste testing several pizzas from Costco to figure out which pies deserve a pride of place in your freezer. And you might be surprised to learn that even a few gluten-free and low-carb options made the grade, beating off stiff competition from pies made with a conventional wheat flour crust. Taste was the number one priority in our deliberations, but every contender we sampled was also fairly priced and cheaper than a pie you'd purchase at a pizzeria. If you're ready to read about gooey cheese pulls, generous meaty toppings, and pillowy crusts, here's the down-low on the four frozen pizzas from Costco that we believe are worth every penny.