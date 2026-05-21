The Old-School Cake That's Been Around Since The 1800s

Hard cider has been a part of the American diet since its early colonial beginnings. Apple seeds and plants were even brought over on the Mayflower. The grains brought over from Britain didn't do well, but the apple trees thrived in the New England climate. This meant that the fruit and all things apple-related were heartily utilized by the early settlers. Not only did they eat them fresh, but they also added them to food, made vinegar, and, of course, made cider. Fermented drinks and alcohol were often used to replace unsafe drinking water. Ultimately someone figured out that it made a really tasty, moist, and tart cake.

While the oldest cider cake recipes we have a record for are from the early 1800s, it would be safe to say that the early colonists most likely enjoyed them as well. Cider cake recipes of the early 19th century were rather simple, but often, simple recipes make the best food. These recipes varied slightly, but all contained apple cider, flour, butter, eggs, a variety of sugar, and some form of early leavening like pearlash (the predecessor to baking soda). The apple cider was often mixed separately with the leavener to create carbon dioxide. This was the secret to getting your cake to rise. The rest of the batter would be added slowly to the bubbly concoction and then baked. Many recipes show people adding spices, fruit, or nuts for added flavor, much like how the cider cake gets adapted these days. Not only do people still drink cider today, but they also enjoy the same tasty cider-infused cakes.