The Nutty Cooking Oil That Keeps Carpenter Bees Out Of Your Kitchen

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Bugs, creepy-crawlies, or insects? Whatever you want to call them, these pests have no place in the kitchen where meals are being cooked on the daily. But aside from being unsanitary during food prep, there are some clever little insects, like carpenter bees, that can actually damage the wood in your cooking area, too. Fortunately, there's a simple way to deter these guys from flying into your kitchen and causing havoc — all you need is a bottle of almond oil.

Carpenter bees spend their days boring tunnels into wood to build nesting chambers where colonies can gather. These holes can be 3/8 to ½ of an inch in diameter, which can seriously cause unsightly damage to anything made of wood in the kitchen. Worse still, later generations of bees can return to the same spot unless those round apertures are filled and mended. So what is it about almond oil that deters carpenter bees from buzzing around your kitchen island and potentially devastating your wooden cabinetry? It's the smell. While it may be mild with only a subtle nutty fragrance, carpenter bees dislike the aroma of almond oil, which means they'll steer clear of any areas that have been scented with the stuff.