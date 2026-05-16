Dirty Pot Lids Got You Down? This Everyday Item Removes Stubborn Grease In No Time
Cleaning the main body of a pot lid is a simple task. The problem? The rim, which can collect grease, become a breeding ground for germs, and look downright unsightly. Grease that accumulates around the edge of pot lids makes them sticky and tricky to handle, too, which can also affect the quality of your meals. For instance, a clean and tight-fitting lid is vital for making perfectly cooked rice to trap steam and encourage fluffiness. Maintaining your pot lids will also maximize the lifespan of your cookware, saving you money over the long term. Luckily, toothbrushes are brilliant everyday tools for cleaning those finicky edges.
Toothbrush heads are small enough to get right into the circumference of a pot lid, unlike regular sponges that have to be pushed into the gaps. Secondly, the bristles are soft and flexible enough that they can be separated and shoehorned into tight areas. And finally, despite their flexibility, toothbrushes are designed to scrub away tartar and plaque buildup with their clustered nylon bristles, which means they can attack and oust any sticky residues. The key is to pair your toothbrush with a squirt of dish soap. The surfactants in the soap will cling to the stubborn grease, and the scrubbing movement of the toothbrush will dislodge it. However, you can also use a mixture of baking soda and lemon juice if you're after a natural option.
Which type of toothbrush is best for cleaning greasy pot lids?
A cheap toothbrush (or a used one that still has a little life in it) will work perfectly well for this task. However, if you have an electric toothbrush with an old head that you were planning on discarding anyway, you could save it for the job. The benefit of using an electric toothbrush is that you won't need to employ any physical effort to dislodge the grease, which may be useful if you've lost manual dexterity over time. The vibrating and oscillating bristles will make light work of everything. That said, if the grease is caked on and won't budge, give your pan lid a good soak in hot soapy water to soften it first.
Mail sorters make the best pot lid organizers — simply pop them on their side and slot your pot lids into the vertical gaps. That way, you'll always be able to access the correct pot lid at speed when you're in a rush to get dinner on the table (FYI, if you're wondering what to do if you can't find that one pot lid you need, consider using a baking tray, piece of parchment, or a sheet of tin foil). Alternatively, if you're short on cabinet space, add some strong adhesive hooks to the inside of your kitchen cupboards and hang them inside to make use of an otherwise unused area.