Dirty Pot Lids Got You Down? This Everyday Item Removes Stubborn Grease In No Time

Cleaning the main body of a pot lid is a simple task. The problem? The rim, which can collect grease, become a breeding ground for germs, and look downright unsightly. Grease that accumulates around the edge of pot lids makes them sticky and tricky to handle, too, which can also affect the quality of your meals. For instance, a clean and tight-fitting lid is vital for making perfectly cooked rice to trap steam and encourage fluffiness. Maintaining your pot lids will also maximize the lifespan of your cookware, saving you money over the long term. Luckily, toothbrushes are brilliant everyday tools for cleaning those finicky edges.

Toothbrush heads are small enough to get right into the circumference of a pot lid, unlike regular sponges that have to be pushed into the gaps. Secondly, the bristles are soft and flexible enough that they can be separated and shoehorned into tight areas. And finally, despite their flexibility, toothbrushes are designed to scrub away tartar and plaque buildup with their clustered nylon bristles, which means they can attack and oust any sticky residues. The key is to pair your toothbrush with a squirt of dish soap. The surfactants in the soap will cling to the stubborn grease, and the scrubbing movement of the toothbrush will dislodge it. However, you can also use a mixture of baking soda and lemon juice if you're after a natural option.