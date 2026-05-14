Seth Meyers' Death Row Meal Is Homemade Chex Mix With This 'Key' Addition

Imagine a death row meal, and you might envisage comforting favorites like hamburgers, fried chicken, or French fries. However, not everyone's idea of comfort food is the same; some prefer snacks over generous helpings of greasy munchies. For instance, in an interview with Bon Appétit, talk show host Seth Meyers said his mom's homemade Chex mix would be his death row meal.

"No one makes it like her," he explained, "although I recently learned that the key to her success is just butter." Of course, melted butter is an essential ingredient in Chex Mix, so it isn't an unusual addition. Perhaps Meyer's mom (who has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on several occasions) measures with her heart and uses a generous quantity of the good stuff?

The melted butter in homemade Chex mix lends the finished snack a yummy richness, but it also acts as a flavor carrier for additional seasonings, such as salt, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, or even ranch dressing. While it's baking, the slick coating of butter encourages the surface of each ingredient to become extra crunchy and even creates delicious little clumps of Chex, nuts, and pretzels that are bound together in savory clusters. Meanwhile, sweet Chex mix, which features marshmallows, chocolates, or candy, is more likely to meld with the butter and clump into scrumptious nuggets.