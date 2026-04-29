9 Costco Patio Dining Furniture Sets To Look For In 2026
With warm weather and grilling season officially here, you may be looking to revamp your backyard — including buying a new patio dining furniture set. After all, the outdoor dining table is easily one of the most important parts of a backyard, especially if you love to cook and host warm-weather outdoor dinner parties. You're going to need a good dining table to spread out all the delicious grilled dinner party dishes you should make before summer is over.
For some fantastic dining furniture set options, you should head over to Costco. The wholesale retail chain has a variety of outdoor dining tables to choose from — and there are different size options to fit your space needs. To help you sort through all the options, we've compiled a list of some of the best. This list includes a variety of styles and sizes, so there's certainly something in here that will fit your backyard space and your specific taste. Before you know it, you'll have a new outdoor dining set from Costco in your backyard, and you'll be itching to start planning those dinner parties. This list includes the online price, but keep in mind it may be slightly different if you choose to buy the product in-store.
Leisure Line 7-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set by Tangent
This outdoor patio dining set features a classic wooden look that will fit just about any backyard style. The table and chairs — which come in either light brown or gray — are made with lumber and have a woodgrain finish. The table fits six people, with four side chairs and two armchairs. This set is also weather-resistant and specifically designed to withstand any weather conditions. Buy the Leisure Line seven-piece outdoor patio dining set for $1,449.99.
Sirio Palermo 9-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
If you need an even larger space, check out this nine-piece outdoor dining set from Sirio Palermo. This square table fits eight people, so it's perfect for anyone with a large family or who likes to host big dinner parties. It's made with handwoven resin wicker, which is made for all weather types. Meanwhile, the cushions are made with fabric that is resistant to stains, chlorine, mildew, and even fading. The aluminum table, with a faux wood finish, features an umbrella hole in the center to protect you on sunnier days. There are two color options to choose from: a gray table with gray chairs or a tan table with black chairs. Buy the Sirio Palermo nine-piece outdoor patio dining set for $3,599.99.
Polywood Camden 3-Piece Outdoor Patio High Dining Set
Next up, we have an option that will work well for you if you have a smaller backyard or simply have no need for a large table. This three-piece set comes with a table and chairs made of polywood lumber, a material made from recycled and reusable plastic. There are two color options for the table and chair frames (tan or brown), while the chairs' fabric remains gray either way. This set is perfect for couples looking for a nice place to sit outside and enjoy a refreshing evening cocktail, such as a beloved Limoncello spritz or a refreshing strawberry daiquiri. Buy the Polywood Camden three-piece outdoor patio high dining set from Costco for $1,299.99.
SunVilla Alden 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Here's a classic outdoor dining set that will fit just about any backyard style: the SunVilla Alden seven-piece patio set. It comes with one table (with a faux-wood tabletop), four stationary dining chairs, and two swivel dining chairs. The table has a hole for an umbrella, along with a cap for when you're not using an umbrella. The frame of the chairs and table is made with aluminum to act as a sturdy base, while the cushions are made with Sunbrella fabric to resist stains, mildew, and fading. Buy the SunVilla Alden seven-piece outdoor patio dining set for $2,199.99.
Lifetime Commercial 6-Foot Folding Picnic Table with Bench Seating
If you want to bring the vibe of a serene park picnic to your backyard, consider buying this six-foot folding picnic table. It has bench seating that comfortably seats about eight people. It also folds up into a flat surface, so you can choose to easily store it away if you don't want to keep it out. Finally, there's also an umbrella hole for days when you need to add some shade to the outdoor picnic. This table is also significantly cheaper than the other items on this list, so it's great if you need an affordable option that will still upgrade your backyard aesthetic. Plus, it's just the perfect place to enjoy some of the best classic picnic recipes, such as deviled eggs or ham and cheese sliders. Buy the Lifetime commercial six-foot folding picnic table for $175.99.
Polywood Westport 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Next up, we have a monochrome patio dining set for anyone who loves everything in one color. After all, this usually makes for a sleek, sophisticated look. The color options are black and gray — the black may have a bit of a sleeker look, while the gray has a more relaxed aesthetic, so choose what works best for your style. This seven-piece outdoor dining set seats six and has four side chairs and two armchairs, all of which are made of polywood lumber. This lumber is designed to resist wear and tear, such as cracking or peeling, so you can rest assured that this furniture will stand the test of time. Buy the Polywood Westport seven-piece outdoor patio dining set for $2,399.99.
Polywood Prescott 9-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Here's another polywood option for you. This nine-piece outdoor patio set comes in either all black or all white. This square dining table is extremely spacious — and seats eight people — so there is plenty of room to spread out a delicious dinner feast. Perhaps you're planning to make some of these summer recipes to try on the grill, such as steak skewers with cherry barbecue sauce, since you'll have plenty of room to spread out the array of dishes on this big table. Buy the Pollywood Prescott nine-piece outdoor patio dining set from Costco for $2,599.99.
SunVilla Charme 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
The SunVilla Charme three-piece set is another smaller patio dining table option. It has a small round table with a white stone top and an aluminum base with a honey oak finish, along with two gray woven chairs with white fabric and the same aluminum honey oak finish for the base and legs. The furniture is made with durability in mind, while the chairs' fabric is resistant to stains, mold, and mildew. This quaint set is just what you need to make your outdoor space more relaxing and peaceful. Buy the SunVilla Charme three-piece outdoor patio dining set for $849.99.
Transformer Table Extendable Outdoor Patio Dining Set
If you host fairly often, an extendable table is a great investment. With an extendable table, you can easily make it big enough to host a large party, then adjust it back to a smaller size when you're not hosting. With this transformer table from Costco, it can adjust to just about any size, depending on how many panels are used — from as small as a compact one-person table (no panel used) to as large as a long ten-person table (all five panels used). If you buy the bigger, nine-piece set, it even comes with a storage holder on wheels that fits many of the pieces into one compact space, which can double as a credenza of sorts, complete with wine glass holders and more space for plates and other cups. Then the chairs stack on top of each other to save space. There are two colors to choose from: dark brown and white brown. Buy the transformer extendable table outdoor patio dining set — the six-piece set is $3,199.99, and the nine-piece set is $4,199.99.