9 Costco Patio Dining Furniture Sets To Look For In 2026

With warm weather and grilling season officially here, you may be looking to revamp your backyard — including buying a new patio dining furniture set. After all, the outdoor dining table is easily one of the most important parts of a backyard, especially if you love to cook and host warm-weather outdoor dinner parties. You're going to need a good dining table to spread out all the delicious grilled dinner party dishes you should make before summer is over.

For some fantastic dining furniture set options, you should head over to Costco. The wholesale retail chain has a variety of outdoor dining tables to choose from — and there are different size options to fit your space needs. To help you sort through all the options, we've compiled a list of some of the best. This list includes a variety of styles and sizes, so there's certainly something in here that will fit your backyard space and your specific taste. Before you know it, you'll have a new outdoor dining set from Costco in your backyard, and you'll be itching to start planning those dinner parties. This list includes the online price, but keep in mind it may be slightly different if you choose to buy the product in-store.