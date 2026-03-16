These 3 Trader Joe's Products Combine To Create The Most Refreshing Drink, According To Shoppers

Some of the best drinks at Trader Joe's are juice blends that combine several flavors, like pineapple, mango, and orange. However, if you consider yourself an amateur mixologist and enjoy the drama of shaking up your own mocktails, there's plenty of bandwidth to combine standalone products to make customized beverages. For instance, according to ingenious shoppers on Reddit, there are three TJ's products that you can blend together to create the most refreshing drink in seconds. All you need is a jar of the organic guava spread, some limeade, and sparkling water (plus some crushed ice).

The original poster recommends using 1 tablespoon of guava spread for every 3 ounces of limeade, then topping it with sparkling water. That said, you can add more spread for a sweeter finish or a splash more limeade if you prefer your drinks to have a tarter quality. One Redditor who made it said, "I shook it up in a martini shaker, which magically transforms the juice into a mocktail ... a garnish and a tiny umbrella would've really sealed the deal."

The guava spread is the key ingredient in this exotic beverage — aside from lending the drink sweetness and a fruity flavor, it also has a smooth viscosity that gives the finished mocktail plenty of body and depth. Meanwhile, the fresh lime juice in the limeade brings some citrusy tang to the table that lifts the sweetness of the spread. Finally, the sparkling water provides the carbonation that transforms the drink into something a little livelier than a basic juice.