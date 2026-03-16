These 3 Trader Joe's Products Combine To Create The Most Refreshing Drink, According To Shoppers
Some of the best drinks at Trader Joe's are juice blends that combine several flavors, like pineapple, mango, and orange. However, if you consider yourself an amateur mixologist and enjoy the drama of shaking up your own mocktails, there's plenty of bandwidth to combine standalone products to make customized beverages. For instance, according to ingenious shoppers on Reddit, there are three TJ's products that you can blend together to create the most refreshing drink in seconds. All you need is a jar of the organic guava spread, some limeade, and sparkling water (plus some crushed ice).
The original poster recommends using 1 tablespoon of guava spread for every 3 ounces of limeade, then topping it with sparkling water. That said, you can add more spread for a sweeter finish or a splash more limeade if you prefer your drinks to have a tarter quality. One Redditor who made it said, "I shook it up in a martini shaker, which magically transforms the juice into a mocktail ... a garnish and a tiny umbrella would've really sealed the deal."
The guava spread is the key ingredient in this exotic beverage — aside from lending the drink sweetness and a fruity flavor, it also has a smooth viscosity that gives the finished mocktail plenty of body and depth. Meanwhile, the fresh lime juice in the limeade brings some citrusy tang to the table that lifts the sweetness of the spread. Finally, the sparkling water provides the carbonation that transforms the drink into something a little livelier than a basic juice.
Combine TJ's fruit spreads and juices to make new mocktail combinations
If the tropical flavor of guava spread doesn't float your boat, Trader Joe's also carries an organic watermelon spread that takes all the hard work out of preparing a watermelon-flavored refresher. This spread is sweetened with organic cane sugar, but it also contains a dash of cherry juice to lend it a tart tang. So, instead of going through the hassle of blending seedless watermelon, you can substitute the original guava for TJ's watermelon spread, add some limeade, and finish with fresh mint to make a summery, pink beverage. Alternatively, after dolloping your spread of choice into your chilled glass, swap the classic limeade for a TJ's organic jalapeño limeade. The only ingredient that sets this spicier drink apart from the regular stuff is a dash of jalapeño powder. Add it to your guava mocktail if you like your beverages to have a piquant vibe that tingles the taste buds (don't forget to line the rim of your glass with Tajin!)
However, if you're after a boozier vibe, follow the advice of another commenter on Reddit who said, "All you have to do is add some tequila to [the fruit spread] and voila, guava margarita!" Of course, you could turn a classic margarita into a watermelon version by mixing in some TJ's watermelon spread, or use the jalapeño limeade to make a jalapeño margarita instead.