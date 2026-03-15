The Celebrity Chef That Roasted Sean Evans On His Hot Ones Episode

From celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron to Tom Holland and Keke Palmer, "Hot Ones" has hosted an array of superstars. The brainchild of Sean Evans, the hook of this YouTube phenomenon is to get the guests to answer questions while sampling chicken wings that progressively get hotter on the Scoville scale (the show isn't really about savoring the flavor of a well-made crispy chicken wing recipe, but suffering through the varieties of hot sauce the wings are coated in). Not everyone makes it through unscathed, but there was one celebrity chef who flew through all the hoops in one piece and ended up roasting Evans at the very end: Alton Brown. In fact, the TV personality's food critiques were so good that one YouTube commenter described him as "a baller."

Alton Brown's weird and wonderful cooking hacks range from adding mayo to scrambled eggs to sprinkling smoked paprika in a fruit pie, so it's safe to say that the guy takes a keen interest in food science. This character trait explains why he sniffed the open hot sauces and at one point even took a swig directly out of the bottle. Moreover, he was adept at giving rounded critiques of almost all the spicy options on the table. Yes, the chef did develop a tingly feeling on his palate and lips, but just as he was about to leave, he said, "Fun show. Next time try to get something hot though, you know what I'm saying?"