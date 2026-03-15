Simply Delicious Korean Beef Begins With This Peppery Paste

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Keen to recreate the delicious character of the aromatic beef dish you sampled at your local Korean restaurant last week? The chef likely dressed it up with a dollop of a peppery, spicy paste known as gochujang. This indispensable ingredient is a powerhouse of flavor and lends beef-based meals a rounded quality, warming kick, and unique aroma.

So what is gochujang and what does it taste like? Usually sold in plastic tubs, gochujang is a fermented spice paste with an arresting crimson color that has a hot, sweet, and savory flavor profile. A staple ingredient in Korean cuisine, it's made by combining a variety of red chili powder (known as gochugaru) with fermented soy beans, glutinous rice, and salt. Due to the fermentation process, the aroma of gochujang is pretty distinctive and is often described as being funky, earthy, and potent. It also has a texture that sits somewhere between a thick miso paste and a looser tomato puree. The concentrated nature of the gochujang and its spicy, umami quality make it perfect for mixing into marinades, beef stews, and noodles (it needs to be combined with other flavors to temper its powerful flavor and isn't a standalone ingredient). While this aromatic paste can be readily found in international supermarkets, you can also order Korean-made gochujang online from Amazon and stash it in the fridge to cut through the fattiness of beef dishes and maximize their savory character.