Stop Wrecking Your Kitchen With This Tile Style

If your kitchen is in desperate need of a remodel, you'll soon need to make myriad design decisions. From selecting the cabinetry and hardware to choosing the appliances and light fixtures, you'll be snowed under with thoughts of layouts, budgets, and time constraints. That said, there's oodles of fun to be had in finally creating a dream kitchen that matches your artistic vision and lifestyle. Just bear one thing in mind: Don't wreck your aesthetic with dated metallic mosaic tiles that have a shimmery surface.

Once upon a time, tiled mosaic kitchen backsplashes were in vogue for their eye-catching, unique character. But nowadays these shimmery tiles are out of style because they don't gel with the modern demand for sleek, minimalist design, open-concept layouts, and neutral color palettes. The reflective nature of these metallic tiles looks passé when combined with handless cabinetry and a streamlined layout; they simply don't fit. Moreover, their busy design can make them take center stage, drawing the eye away from the chic beauty of the expensive and carefully considered countertops and appliances you've selected.