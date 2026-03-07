This Southern Chain Restaurant Offers A Brunch Buffet On Weekends

A weekend brunch provides the perfect culinary backdrop to catch up with friends and enjoy some good food. One Southern chain that offers a brunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays is Copeland's. With 10 locations in total — two in Georgia, one in Florida, and seven branches in Louisiana — Copeland's brunch costs around the $35 mark, and timings are slightly different for each restaurant. For instance, the brunch buffet in Kennesaw, Georgia, is available on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (at the Cumberland restaurant, the Sunday brunch starts an hour earlier at 9 a.m.). Meanwhile, the Jacksonville, Florida eatery stops serving brunch at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The menu features classic breakfast and brunch items, such as scrambled eggs, French toast bites, and pork link sausages, in addition to an omelet station. But it also includes Southern favorites, like buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, and cheese grits. Plus, there are classic New Orleans-style meals, for example, blackened catfish, red beans and rice, Andouille sausage, and jambalaya. For those who like a fancier brunch, customers can order from the carving station, which includes roasted prime rib and honey ham, select oysters on the half shell, or fill up on peel-and-eat shrimp. Finally, there's a Belgian waffle station, complete with whipped cream and fresh fruit, or a selection of desserts including funnel cake fries, fudge brownies, and cobbler. Just bear in mind that some Copeland's restaurants, such as the one in Jacksonville, only offer the carving station and Creole specialties on a Sunday.