This Southern Chain Restaurant Offers A Brunch Buffet On Weekends
A weekend brunch provides the perfect culinary backdrop to catch up with friends and enjoy some good food. One Southern chain that offers a brunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays is Copeland's. With 10 locations in total — two in Georgia, one in Florida, and seven branches in Louisiana — Copeland's brunch costs around the $35 mark, and timings are slightly different for each restaurant. For instance, the brunch buffet in Kennesaw, Georgia, is available on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (at the Cumberland restaurant, the Sunday brunch starts an hour earlier at 9 a.m.). Meanwhile, the Jacksonville, Florida eatery stops serving brunch at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The menu features classic breakfast and brunch items, such as scrambled eggs, French toast bites, and pork link sausages, in addition to an omelet station. But it also includes Southern favorites, like buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, and cheese grits. Plus, there are classic New Orleans-style meals, for example, blackened catfish, red beans and rice, Andouille sausage, and jambalaya. For those who like a fancier brunch, customers can order from the carving station, which includes roasted prime rib and honey ham, select oysters on the half shell, or fill up on peel-and-eat shrimp. Finally, there's a Belgian waffle station, complete with whipped cream and fresh fruit, or a selection of desserts including funnel cake fries, fudge brownies, and cobbler. Just bear in mind that some Copeland's restaurants, such as the one in Jacksonville, only offer the carving station and Creole specialties on a Sunday.
Copeland's serves mimosas at brunch service
If you like your eggs to come with a little tipple on the side, Copeland's has several drinks on the brunch menu that perfectly fit the bill (but aren't included in the price of the buffet). First off, are the Mimosas. These bevvies make a standard appearance at any brunch because of their acidic and fruity flavor profile, and Copeland's serves the classics (made with champagne and fresh orange juice) as well as specialty options that feature blackberry brandy, coconut rum, and pineapple juice. Next up are the daquiris, one named peach Bellini and the other curiously titled crash and burn. Finally, are the "Copeland's Favorites," which include a smoked bacon Bloody Mary, Mardi Gras punch, and a Hurricane. The regular drinks menu features more wines and spirits as well as frozen martinis, a greater range of cocktails, and several mocktails for teetotalers.
Of course, brunch isn't for everyone (Anthony Bourdain famously hated brunch with a passion). Luckily, Copeland's delivers on the main menu too, which includes starters like hot crab claws (and even panéed alligator at the Kennesaw restaurant!), bisques, gumbo, and burgers. Plus, there's lots of seafood in the way of fried redfish and salmon, crabcakes, and shrimp skewers. However, the beauty of the brunch buffet is that you can sample several items and eat as much as you like.