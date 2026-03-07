Peanuts Vs Pecans: Which Have More Protein?
Pecans, peanuts, and many other nuts are good for health because they're a great source of vitamins and other nutrients that promote cardiovascular wellness. They're also a useful provider of plant protein, which is vital for building and repairing muscle. Better yet, nuts have a naturally dense and filling texture that makes them incredible for incorporating into satisfying nut roasts and pies. However, not every nut is the same when it comes to taste, texture, or protein content. Want to know how much protein is in peanuts versus pecans? Peanuts reign supreme, but there's a catch.
There are 7.8 grams of protein in a 1-ounce serving of peanuts, which is pretty impressive given that a large egg (a food that's universally lauded for its protein content) has 7.5 grams of this essential macronutrient. Moreover, the hefty amount of protein in peanuts is much greater than that found in an equivalent measure of almonds, pistachios, cashews, and walnuts. So, if you're after a nibble that's filling, portable, easy to snack on, and boosts satiety, then peanuts are a good call. However, bear in mind that they are actually a legume versus a nut, are high in unsaturated fat, and can have almost double the amount of calories in a large boiled egg.
Pecans are lower in protein than peanuts
Pecans have only 2.6 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving, which means they can't rival peanuts and almonds in the protein stakes. They are also a calorie-dense nut (a 1-ounce serving contains almost 200 calories), which means you'd be better off selecting a different variety, such as peanuts or almonds, to get more bang for your buck if you're keeping an eye on your fat and protein macros. Alternatively, you could create a better-balanced high-protein snack by combining a smaller amount of pecans with other high-protein nuts and seeds, such as hemp or pumpkin. A homemade trail mix that also includes dried fruit or raisins can satisfy your sweet tooth too, resulting in a snack that hits every taste bud.
That said, the variety of nuts you select very much depends on your taste preferences and what you want to use them for. For instance, pecans have a wonderful aroma and texture that makes them an indispensable ingredient in classic pecan pie and carrot cake, while peanuts are a staple topping over a fragrant serving of pad Thai because they provide both crunch and flavor. Both pecans and peanuts also contain fiber, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system and gut. Just be sure to select raw or dry-roasted versions of the snacks, as they don't contain added salt and oils, which can affect their nutritional content.