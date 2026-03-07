Peanuts Vs Pecans: Which Have More Protein?

Pecans, peanuts, and many other nuts are good for health because they're a great source of vitamins and other nutrients that promote cardiovascular wellness. They're also a useful provider of plant protein, which is vital for building and repairing muscle. Better yet, nuts have a naturally dense and filling texture that makes them incredible for incorporating into satisfying nut roasts and pies. However, not every nut is the same when it comes to taste, texture, or protein content. Want to know how much protein is in peanuts versus pecans? Peanuts reign supreme, but there's a catch.

There are 7.8 grams of protein in a 1-ounce serving of peanuts, which is pretty impressive given that a large egg (a food that's universally lauded for its protein content) has 7.5 grams of this essential macronutrient. Moreover, the hefty amount of protein in peanuts is much greater than that found in an equivalent measure of almonds, pistachios, cashews, and walnuts. So, if you're after a nibble that's filling, portable, easy to snack on, and boosts satiety, then peanuts are a good call. However, bear in mind that they are actually a legume versus a nut, are high in unsaturated fat, and can have almost double the amount of calories in a large boiled egg.