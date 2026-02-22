For The Cheapest Avocados, Head To This Grocery Store (It's Not Costco)

It's no secret that avocados can get a little bit pricey, much to the chagrin of avocado lovers everywhere. Despite the higher price, many of us still want to include avocados on our grocery list so that we can use them for things like sandwiches, avocado toast, or homemade guacamole. So, it's a good idea to know which stores have the best prices for avocados. And when it comes to affordability, there's one specific grocery store that you should be visiting to buy avocados: Aldi.

A large avocado at Aldi costs just $0.75, which, if you have any experience buying avocados, you know is basically a steal. Even if you buy four of them at once, you'll still only be spending about three bucks, which is likely a reasonable amount to fit into a grocery budget — especially if you're actively avoiding the ways that you might overspend at the grocery store.

But how does the Aldi avocado price compare to other grocery stores? Well, even Trader Joe's, which is largely regarded as being an affordable grocery shopping choice, prices a Hass avocado at $1.29 each — that is a huge difference, especially if you're buying more than one. Meanwhile, at Whole Foods, you may expect the price of an avocado to be pretty high — and it is. You'd have to pay a whopping $2.79 each for an organic large Hass avocado (or, if you catch it on sale, perhaps about 50 cents less, but still). And Pavillions lands right in the middle of TJ's and Whole Foods with an avocado price of $1.99 each.