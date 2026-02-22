For The Cheapest Avocados, Head To This Grocery Store (It's Not Costco)
It's no secret that avocados can get a little bit pricey, much to the chagrin of avocado lovers everywhere. Despite the higher price, many of us still want to include avocados on our grocery list so that we can use them for things like sandwiches, avocado toast, or homemade guacamole. So, it's a good idea to know which stores have the best prices for avocados. And when it comes to affordability, there's one specific grocery store that you should be visiting to buy avocados: Aldi.
A large avocado at Aldi costs just $0.75, which, if you have any experience buying avocados, you know is basically a steal. Even if you buy four of them at once, you'll still only be spending about three bucks, which is likely a reasonable amount to fit into a grocery budget — especially if you're actively avoiding the ways that you might overspend at the grocery store.
But how does the Aldi avocado price compare to other grocery stores? Well, even Trader Joe's, which is largely regarded as being an affordable grocery shopping choice, prices a Hass avocado at $1.29 each — that is a huge difference, especially if you're buying more than one. Meanwhile, at Whole Foods, you may expect the price of an avocado to be pretty high — and it is. You'd have to pay a whopping $2.79 each for an organic large Hass avocado (or, if you catch it on sale, perhaps about 50 cents less, but still). And Pavillions lands right in the middle of TJ's and Whole Foods with an avocado price of $1.99 each.
There are some grocery stores that come close in price
There are a couple of grocery store options that have avocado prices that are a bit closer to what Aldi offers. For example, a large avocado at Target costs just $0.89, which isn't too bad a difference in the grand scheme of things. And Costco comes the closest to matching Aldi's price — a six-count pack of avocados costs $5.10, which comes out to $0.85 per avocado. If you're already going to one of these stores, then it may be worth the convenience to just buy your avocados at a slightly higher price in a pinch, such as if you don't have time to go to a second store. But if it's possible, it may be worth it to make a point to buy avocados at Aldi, especially if you're someone who loves having fresh avocados in the house at all times — even a small price difference can add up over time.
Then, once you do have fresh avocados at home (no matter where you bought them from), you should certainly read our guide on how to keep avocados fresh, which is easier than you think. After all, if you're buying more than one from Aldi — because the price is so good — then you're going to need to know how to maintain that freshness so they taste as delicious as possible for all the avocado-filled recipes that you may have planned for the week.