Vanilla Bean Paste Vs Extract: When To Use Each In Your Baking

The baking aisle at the supermarket is packed with flavorings designed to take homemade cakes and cookies up a notch. From almond and coffee extract to lemon and peppermint, this abundance of flavorings is a culinary treasure trove for baking enthusiasts who like to tinker with their favorite recipes. Even the smallest splash of these miniature elixirs is packed with concentrated character and depth, but the king of them all has to be good old-fashioned vanilla. This mellow and fragrant flavoring is a true team player and can make a home for itself in traybakes and muffins, banana breads and pastries.

Universally beloved, vanilla extract has a subtle yet sweet flavor profile that sets it apart from more robust options, like the truly powerful peppermint, which means you don't have to be too meticulous when it comes to exact measurements. But usually nestled right beside the vanilla extract is vanilla bean paste, another variety of vanilla flavoring with a slightly different character and quality due to the way it's produced and packaged, which you might not be as familiar with. While both flavorings can be used interchangeably in a variety of recipes, they also have individual merits and features that make them more suited to particular bakes.