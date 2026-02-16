The Creamy Cheese That Leads To Juicier Burger Patties Every Time

If your burgers come out like hockey pucks no matter what you do, we've got a solution. There's one creamy cheese you can add to the mix to produce juicier patties that are succulent and tender: Ricotta.

Unlike hard cheeses, such as Parmesan, that are inherently pungent and intense, ricotta is a mild and mellow Italian soft cheese that has a slightly sweet flavor and fluffy texture. This means it can be added to your burger blend without overpowering the natural taste of the ground beef. All you need to do is incorporate a scoop of ricotta into your regular burger blend and give it a mix to gain all the benefits of this protein-rich dairy product. That said, you might want to nix any liquid add-ins, like beaten eggs, to account for the extra moisture in the cheese. Ricotta has a creamy and grainy consistency, which makes it an incredible binder that will hold the ground meat and seasonings together anyway, so you might be able to get away without using eggs, depending on the variety of meat you're using (white meats like ground chicken and turkey are naturally drier than beef, pork, or lamb).

As ricotta cheese doesn't melt like a cheddar or mozzarella, it will simply warm through, soften slightly, and release a dash of moisture into your patty. This will produce a juicier burger that doesn't have an unstable gooey center, retains its structural integrity, and doesn't fall apart when you take that first bite.