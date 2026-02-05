Serve Your 2026 Super Bowl Brews In This $1.50 Dollar Tree Find

With the Super Bowl coming up, you might be planning a watch party — which means you're thinking about what foods to serve to your guests to enjoy during the game. While the food is super important — after all, we've ranked the most popular Super Bowl foods so you know which are really worth it — drinks are important too. Specifically, beer is basically a Super Bowl necessity (for those who drink, of course). And while you could just serve the beers in the cans they come in, it's nice to have glasses on hand — such as with this clear glass mug from Dollar Tree.

This mug costs $1.50, so you can buy quite a few to ensure all your guests have the option to use one for their Super Bowl brew. Buying eight of these only comes out to 12 bucks, which is barely more expensive than many six-packs of beer. Plus, if you're a beer drinker in general, it's worth the (small) investment — especially because you can pop these glasses in the freezer ahead of time to ensure that you have an ultra crisp and cold beer.

Further, each glass holds 26½ ounces (more than two cans of beer), so you have to fill up less often and won't miss the game. When the party is over, these mugs can go straight into the dishwasher for easy and convenient cleanup.