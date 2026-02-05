Serve Your 2026 Super Bowl Brews In This $1.50 Dollar Tree Find
With the Super Bowl coming up, you might be planning a watch party — which means you're thinking about what foods to serve to your guests to enjoy during the game. While the food is super important — after all, we've ranked the most popular Super Bowl foods so you know which are really worth it — drinks are important too. Specifically, beer is basically a Super Bowl necessity (for those who drink, of course). And while you could just serve the beers in the cans they come in, it's nice to have glasses on hand — such as with this clear glass mug from Dollar Tree.
This mug costs $1.50, so you can buy quite a few to ensure all your guests have the option to use one for their Super Bowl brew. Buying eight of these only comes out to 12 bucks, which is barely more expensive than many six-packs of beer. Plus, if you're a beer drinker in general, it's worth the (small) investment — especially because you can pop these glasses in the freezer ahead of time to ensure that you have an ultra crisp and cold beer.
Further, each glass holds 26½ ounces (more than two cans of beer), so you have to fill up less often and won't miss the game. When the party is over, these mugs can go straight into the dishwasher for easy and convenient cleanup.
What do the reviews say about Dollar Tree's glass mug?
If you're wondering if this product is worth buying before the Super Bowl, the reviews say yes. There are 155 customer reviews on the product page, with an average rating of 4.4 stars — in other words, the bulk of the reviews are positive. One reviewer enthusiastically wrote, "Perfect as always, these are an amazing bargain — AMAZING." Another buyer raved, "All I can say is wow!!! These are heavy and very well made."
Many reviewers also pointed out that these mugs are great for customization or craft projects — which means you can even buy them in advance and customize them to support your football team, if you're in the mood for a DIY project ahead of the big game. Reviewers are also outspoken about how good the quality is, especially for the price.
There are a few bad reviews, too, but the majority of the negative ones have to do with shipment issues rather than the product itself. One exception is a customer who wrote that they didn't find the mug very durable — although that is disputed by other reviewers, so it may have been a one-off problem.
All in all, it seems that these glass mugs from Dollar Tree are more than worth your money. In fact, these mugs will get plenty of use outside of serving cold beers on Super Bowl day. You can use them to make any beverage a bit more fun or utilize them for dessert drinks, like homemade milkshakes or root beer floats.