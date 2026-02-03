Shoppers Love This Affordable Gourmet Baking Essential Sold At Costco

If you're on the lookout for a new vanilla flavoring — and you have a Costco membership — then we have the perfect find for you: the Nielsen-Massey vanilla bean paste. Costco shoppers can get a 10-ounce bottle of this gourmet baking essential for just about 20 bucks (or, if you buy it online, it's priced at $22.69).

This product from Nielson-Massey — a company that sells vanilla extracts, pastes, and powders, as well as other extract flavors — is made with its popular vanilla bean extract, has the consistency of honey, and contains real vanilla seeds. Using just a tablespoon of this paste (which contains 9 grams of sugar) will instantly provide a rich, strong vanilla flavor.

Costco shoppers on Reddit are very excited about this product — and its affordability. One user referred to it as having a "phenomenal price." And another user wrote, "I will be sprinting to Costco after work today, thanks for the heads up!" In another thread, a Redditor wrote, "I buy that there every time they have it! Better make a trip before it's gone again since I'm getting low," while another echoed the sentiment, explaining that their husband told them to "just get three."