The Fish That Can Add A Boost Of Vitamin D To Your Diet

Need to boost your vitamin D levels but don't want to reach for the supplements? Honing in on your diet and selecting specific foods can help. One of the best vitamin D-rich foods to cook with is rainbow trout.

This freshwater fish belongs to the salmon family and has a distinctive reddish-pink strip running along its length, which is the reason behind its interesting name. As it has a mild, sweet, and almost nutty flavor, rainbow trout is a versatile fish that can be subbed into many seafood recipes. It has pretty pinky-orange flesh, just like salmon, but perhaps the best thing about the fish is its abundant vitamin D content. A 3-ounce serving of it when cooked contains 645 IU of vitamin D, which is more than the recommended daily allowance for people over 70.

Vitamin D helps the body to absorb calcium, which means it's a key requirement for keeping our bones, nails, and teeth healthy and strong. While the human body can make the nutrient via sun exposure, we get most of it through food, such as egg yolks, beef, and fish, as well as fortified processed products like breakfast cereals. You can, of course, raise your vitamin D levels with supplements too, but if you'd prefer to get it from a natural source, rainbow trout is an incredible option, as it has more per ounce than salmon, sardines, and tuna.