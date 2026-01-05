The Sophisticated '70s-Era Snack We Never See Anymore

Deviled ham on toast is just one of the classic 10-minute dishes that have faded from popularity over the years. You might even have heard of other quick-to-assemble, low-key meals, like tang pie or ketchup spaghetti, known for their affordability and convenience. However, there's one particular '70s-era snack we never see anymore that had more of a sophisticated rep back in the day: creamed peas on toast.

Take a look at this snack and you might wonder why it was ever billed as being a sophisticated eat in the 1970s; after all, it's essentially a mixture of peas and white sauce poured over a slice of toast. Perhaps it was the verdant color of the veggies or the way it was presented on a crustless rectangle of crisp bread? After doing a little digging, we reckon it was because creamed peas was considered a luxury meal during the Great Depression. During this period, culinary frugality was imperative for families that were struggling to survive under harsh financial conditions. For those on limited means, the combination of the hot creamy sauce, the pop of color from the peas, and the filling quality of the toast produced a comforting dish with a perceived elegance. Jump forward into the '70s and '80s, and creamed peas had retained some of that refined persona and specialness. Nowadays, as peas aren't considered a luxury item, this affordable dish has lost its mojo and disappeared into the ether.