Pigs in blankets, jalapeño poppers, and barbecue chicken wings are popular party appetizers; however, back in the day, the snacks at festive get-togethers were a little more unusual (creamed peas on toast, anyone?). One old-fashioned canned food appetizer that no one seems to make anymore is deviled ham on toast. This snack is one of those classic 10-minute dishes that have faded in popularity over the years despite being high in protein and easy on the bank balance.

This handheld hors d'oeuvre was made by spreading cured, canned ham (which had been "deviled" with bold spices, such as mustard, paprika, or cayenne pepper) onto crispy pieces of toast. First produced by the William Underwood Company in 1868, the same brand is still available today. If you can't get ahold of it, you can make your own deviled ham salad by chopping up cooked ham and mixing it with mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. Pulsing the ham in a processor lends it a spreadable consistency when combined with additions like mayo or prepared horseradish. The finished result isn't super-smooth like a pate, but it does have an almost buttery quality and creaminess because the ham is chopped so finely. Pairing this soft ham with crispy toast creates a snack with a satisfying textural balance and harmonious flavor.