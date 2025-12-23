The Old-Fashioned Canned Food Appetizer No One Makes Anymore
Pigs in blankets, jalapeño poppers, and barbecue chicken wings are popular party appetizers; however, back in the day, the snacks at festive get-togethers were a little more unusual (creamed peas on toast, anyone?). One old-fashioned canned food appetizer that no one seems to make anymore is deviled ham on toast. This snack is one of those classic 10-minute dishes that have faded in popularity over the years despite being high in protein and easy on the bank balance.
This handheld hors d'oeuvre was made by spreading cured, canned ham (which had been "deviled" with bold spices, such as mustard, paprika, or cayenne pepper) onto crispy pieces of toast. First produced by the William Underwood Company in 1868, the same brand is still available today. If you can't get ahold of it, you can make your own deviled ham salad by chopping up cooked ham and mixing it with mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. Pulsing the ham in a processor lends it a spreadable consistency when combined with additions like mayo or prepared horseradish. The finished result isn't super-smooth like a pate, but it does have an almost buttery quality and creaminess because the ham is chopped so finely. Pairing this soft ham with crispy toast creates a snack with a satisfying textural balance and harmonious flavor.
Yummy additions to elevate your deviled ham on toast
If you don't have a processor and are feeling nostalgic for deviled ham on toast, simply chop your cooked ham as finely as you can before mixing it into your creamy ingredients, and use it like any other potted or canned meat. Once you've mastered the art of making a basic deviled ham salad mixture, you can elevate it with tangy extras. For instance, this recipe for deviled ham with pickled peppers has a piquant character that makes the perfect dip for chips. You can also add herbs like dill for a fresh aroma, chopped scallions for a verdant pop of color, or sweet gherkins for a balancing finish. For a lighter bite, sub the mayo for Greek yogurt and add a dash of hot sauce for a little kick, some garlic powder for yummy depth, and smoked paprika for color. You don't have to serve it with toast either; it's perfect for scooping up with baked pitta chips, crackers, or bagel bites if serving it at a party. Any leftovers can be stuffed into a sandwich, just like tuna or egg salad, or combined with cheddar and turned into a gooey grilled cheese. Each serving of canned deviled ham has 8 grams of protein, making it a filling rescue meal for those moments when the fridge is bare.