Donna Kelce's Famous Thanksgiving Staple Is An Award-Winning Recipe From The 1960s

Between Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and the now-retired Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kelce family has cemented itself as one of the most noteworthy clans in the NFL over the past decade. Thus, considering football is one of the greatest Thanksgiving traditions across the country, the ins and outs of a Kelce family Thanksgiving dinner have been a topic of conversation in recent years. However, according to Jason Kelce himself, no course on the table each Thanksgiving can compare to the delectable Mama Kelce dinner rolls, which are a sweet and addictive pastry that originated long before the matriarch first served them on Thanksgiving.

Jason Kelce told the story during an appearance on YouTube's Mythical Kitchen in 2023 of how his mother, Donna Kelce, first introduced the delicious item to the dinner table. "Every Thanksgiving, there was always a different meat medley and sides, but the one constant that my mom always has to make is the Mama Kelce dinner rolls," the elder Kelce brother explained. "She made them one year and we loved them so much. My wife still gets upset because my mom will come over, and this is like the only thing I want."