Keep Apples Fresh Longer With A Clever Storage Tip

Regardless of what type of apples you have or how you plan to use them, ensuring that they stay fresh for as long as possible is a vital (yet difficult) task for many fruit lovers. Unfortunately, while many opt for the visually appealing option of placing their apples on a tray or a fruit bowl, the trick to keeping your apples from rotting actually relies on them remaining hidden from light and oxygen. To do this best, wrap your apples individually in newspaper, paper towels, or paper bags. Then, put them in a cardboard box and place it in a cold, dark place. This results in apples that can last several months without spoiling, making it a great trick for the winter season to ensure you never go without the delicious fruit.

Beyond storing apples in a dark area — which helps prevent deterioration due to light exposure – the reason why wrapping each apple individually in paper is effective is due to the fact that apples spoil much faster when in close physical contact with one another. Scientifically, this is due to the fruit's emission of ethylene gas that speeds up the ripening process and leads to bad apples much quicker. Bananas are similarly sensitive to one another, and storing bundles of bananas together is a rule that many can't stop breaking. Nevertheless, apples benefit from being stored within paper specifically due to its ability to help the fruit retain its juiciness and avoid both bruising and spoilage for around 6 to 8 weeks.