It's About Time You Tried Making Ice Cream With Canned Condensed Milk

Condensed milk and cream are a pretty delicious combination as it is, but if you want to make this no-churn recipe your own, it's easy to add mix-ins or switch up the flavor. Just remember that you need to whip the cream, so you don't want to weigh it down or change its composition too much.

The best way to achieve this is by infusing the cream before it's whipped. Heat it gently until it's just beginning to steam a little, then add ingredients that will impart flavor, like cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, fresh mint, citrus peel, or cacao nibs. You could even add a chai teabag at this point for a dessert that's a step up from iced chai. Next, just let the cream cool, remove the solids, and make the ice cream as you usually would.

Mix-ins are even easier. Lighter additions, like Oreo pieces or chocolate chips, can be tossed into your ice cream base before freezing. Just fold them gently through the whipped mixture after adding to ensure even distribution. If you want to add physically heavier mix-ins, such as fruit, candy, or candied nuts, remove half of the frozen ice-cream from its container, add a layer of mix-ins, and then replace the rest of the ice cream before stirring with a pallet knife. You can use this second method to add caramel, chocolate, or fruit-puree swirls too. Though, to get a really good swirl, you might need more alternating layers.

For the best flavor and texture, you should eat your ice cream within two weeks. It will be safe to eat for far longer and will probably still taste pretty good for 2-4 months, as long as you store it in an airtight container.