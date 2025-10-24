It's About Time You Tried Making Ice Cream With Canned Condensed Milk
If canned sweetened condensed milk isn't already a staple in your pantry, it might be time to consider making a change. This sweet liquid has hundreds of different functions in baking and cooking recipes, from sweetening a warm cup of coffee to doubling as an equally decadent alternative to caramel sauce.
While many are familiar with its more common uses, some might be surprised to learn that canned sweetened condensed milk can also be the perfect ingredient to use when making homemade ice cream. A big bonus to using this ingredient? There's no churning needed; you'll just need a little elbow grease.
Most sweetened condensed milks are made with simple ingredients, i.e. milk and sugar. So the syrup already has the main ingredients of ice cream. Because of its makeup, sweetened condensed milk can easily become ice cream without the help of a big machine. Here's more on how it works.
How condensed milk can become ice cream
To make ice cream in a pinch, you only need a few things: a can of sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream, and a hand mixer. These ingredients come together to create ice cream by replicating the traditional ice cream creation process.
When making traditional homemade ice cream, you have to start by creating a base with cream, sugar, and eggs. The job of a churning machine in these recipes is to introduce air into that base, which gives it those luxuriously creamy textures. In the no-churn version, sweetened condensed milk already has everything needed to make an ice cream base, so you don't have to whip up anything extra. The hand-mixer in this recipe also has the same job as a churning machine and simply introduces air into the mixture.
The ingredients for both versions of ice cream are relatively similar; it's just the process that changes. For anyone seeking a bowl of something delicious in a flash, this is a great option, and it's entirely customizable too. You can add any kind of fixings you have on hand, or if you prefer, simply leave it plain.
Tips for getting the most out of your no-churn condensed milk ice cream
Condensed milk and cream are a pretty delicious combination as it is, but if you want to make this no-churn recipe your own, it's easy to add mix-ins or switch up the flavor. Just remember that you need to whip the cream, so you don't want to weigh it down or change its composition too much.
The best way to achieve this is by infusing the cream before it's whipped. Heat it gently until it's just beginning to steam a little, then add ingredients that will impart flavor, like cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, fresh mint, citrus peel, or cacao nibs. You could even add a chai teabag at this point for a dessert that's a step up from iced chai. Next, just let the cream cool, remove the solids, and make the ice cream as you usually would.
Mix-ins are even easier. Lighter additions, like Oreo pieces or chocolate chips, can be tossed into your ice cream base before freezing. Just fold them gently through the whipped mixture after adding to ensure even distribution. If you want to add physically heavier mix-ins, such as fruit, candy, or candied nuts, remove half of the frozen ice-cream from its container, add a layer of mix-ins, and then replace the rest of the ice cream before stirring with a pallet knife. You can use this second method to add caramel, chocolate, or fruit-puree swirls too. Though, to get a really good swirl, you might need more alternating layers.
For the best flavor and texture, you should eat your ice cream within two weeks. It will be safe to eat for far longer and will probably still taste pretty good for 2-4 months, as long as you store it in an airtight container.