Why Pasta Dishes Often Fall Flat In A Slow Cooker

Meaty dishes, such as beef stews and chilis, are perfect for slow cooking. The leisurely simmer both tenderizes the connective tissue and renders down the fat, producing protein-rich meals with a succulent consistency and flavorful gravy. However, carb-heavy pasta-based dishes often fall flat in a slow cooker and are better off prepared on the stovetop.

When cooked for a lengthy period of time, pasta noodles continue to absorb the liquid they're submerged in, which negatively affects their texture and turns them gummy and squishy. Why is this a problem? In classic pasta dishes, such as spaghetti carbonara, the noodles need to hold onto some of their structural integrity to lend them a satisfying mouthfeel and filling quality. Even in saucier recipes, such as pasta bakes and lasagnas, the noodles should be cooked through but have a slight resistance to them. This sign of doneness is known as "al dente," or "to the tooth" in Italian. During a long, slow cook, pasta shapes continue to imbibe liquids and surpass the al dente stage. As more of the starch inside the pasta is released into the cooking sauce, the noodles can cling together into a sticky mass and become sloppy and slippery. This is why pasta is often cooked separately from the sauce and added at the last minute (along with a splash of the starchy cooking liquid to lend the finished dish an inviting sheen and thickness.)