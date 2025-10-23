The Oldest Steakhouse In Florida Was Once A 1940's Drive-In
Being one of the oldest restaurants in any given state means an establishment has incredible staying power and is certainly doing something right with its menu and service. While the oldest restaurant in Florida is technically Columbia — a Cuban restaurant that first opened in 1905 — the steakhouse that has been open the longest has a unique history and longstanding appeal, having been through ample change since its opening nearly eight decades ago.
Okeechobee Steakhouse, a restaurant located in West Palm Beach and likely named after the street it's on, has been owned by the Lewis family and in business since 1947. However, it was once known by a different name and for a different purpose. Rather than a steakhouse, the family first opened the restaurant as a drive-in, which was a very popular format at the time. By 1974, however, the branding of the Okeechobee Drive-In needed to be changed, as owner Curtis Lewis decided that the restaurant's name should reflect the establishment's focus on steak dinners.
Why Okeechobee Steakhouse is so beloved today
While Okeechobee Steakhouse is now a dine-in restaurant rather than a drive-in — of which there are still a handful across the country — its shifted focus has since led the eatery to critical acclaim and popularity despite heavy competition in Palm Beach County, where it's located. The steakhouse, which is often praised for its old-school vibe and presentation, has maintained its menu's remarkable quality over the years, being one of the go-to recommendations among locals for newcomers looking for a great steak in the area. Beyond just the incredibly delicious array of steaks — which includes an assortment of dry-age cuts — customers have also cited the restaurant's sides, like fried calamari and stuffed mushrooms, and desserts as absolutely can't-miss aspects of the Okeechobee dining experience.
Furthermore, for those wanting to enjoy a plate of ribs — which was once a staple of Okeechobee Drive-In alongside steak – the Lewis family also opened Okeechobee Prime Barbecue, a food truck that serves delicious food each weekend across the street from the original location. While food trucks are known for having their own unique form of etiquette that's unlike most conventional restaurants these days, the on-the-go vibe harkens back to the historic restaurant's origins as a drive-in.