The Oldest Steakhouse In Florida Was Once A 1940's Drive-In

Being one of the oldest restaurants in any given state means an establishment has incredible staying power and is certainly doing something right with its menu and service. While the oldest restaurant in Florida is technically Columbia — a Cuban restaurant that first opened in 1905 — the steakhouse that has been open the longest has a unique history and longstanding appeal, having been through ample change since its opening nearly eight decades ago.

Okeechobee Steakhouse, a restaurant located in West Palm Beach and likely named after the street it's on, has been owned by the Lewis family and in business since 1947. However, it was once known by a different name and for a different purpose. Rather than a steakhouse, the family first opened the restaurant as a drive-in, which was a very popular format at the time. By 1974, however, the branding of the Okeechobee Drive-In needed to be changed, as owner Curtis Lewis decided that the restaurant's name should reflect the establishment's focus on steak dinners.