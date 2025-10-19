Zohran Mamdani's 3 Favorite NYC Restaurants Are Hidden Gems

Few mayoral candidates in the United States have as much national notoriety as Zohran Mamdani, who, after winning the New York City Democratic mayoral primary in June 2025, looks to become mayor of the five boroughs in November. Among the numerous things that make someone qualified to become the mayor of a city like New York is an appreciation for its great cuisine, and while former Mayor Bill De Blasio has defended the sanctity of New York pizza when he needed to, Mamdani has always been one to highlight his relationship with the food of NYC throughout his political career. This can be seen instances such as his use of the campaign slogan "Roti and Roses" — a reference to the delicious Indian flatbread — when he ran for New York State Assembly in 2020. Thus, when it comes to Mamdani's favorite restaurants, it's no surprise that several different spots came to mind.

This topic came up in a recent interview with Mamdani conducted by The New Yorker. While the mayoral hopeful struggled to come up with a definitive list, he noted that his three recent "go-to" spots have been Kabab King, Pye Boat, and Zyara. These three restaurants — all of which can be found in Mamdani's home borough of Queens — specialize in three vastly different cuisines, with Kebab King being known for its Pakistani and Indian food, Zyara providing Mediterranean dishes, and Pye Boat having what many call the best Thai food in the city.