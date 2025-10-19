Zohran Mamdani's 3 Favorite NYC Restaurants Are Hidden Gems
Few mayoral candidates in the United States have as much national notoriety as Zohran Mamdani, who, after winning the New York City Democratic mayoral primary in June 2025, looks to become mayor of the five boroughs in November. Among the numerous things that make someone qualified to become the mayor of a city like New York is an appreciation for its great cuisine, and while former Mayor Bill De Blasio has defended the sanctity of New York pizza when he needed to, Mamdani has always been one to highlight his relationship with the food of NYC throughout his political career. This can be seen instances such as his use of the campaign slogan "Roti and Roses" — a reference to the delicious Indian flatbread — when he ran for New York State Assembly in 2020. Thus, when it comes to Mamdani's favorite restaurants, it's no surprise that several different spots came to mind.
This topic came up in a recent interview with Mamdani conducted by The New Yorker. While the mayoral hopeful struggled to come up with a definitive list, he noted that his three recent "go-to" spots have been Kabab King, Pye Boat, and Zyara. These three restaurants — all of which can be found in Mamdani's home borough of Queens — specialize in three vastly different cuisines, with Kebab King being known for its Pakistani and Indian food, Zyara providing Mediterranean dishes, and Pye Boat having what many call the best Thai food in the city.
What Zohran Mamdani orders from his go-to NYC restaurants
While none of Mamdani's three recommendations are ones that you are likely to see on most mainstream lists of great New York City restaurants, they do show a deep appreciation for the city's countless hidden gems. The mayoral candidate was also kind enough to elaborate on each of his choices, noting where they are and what he likes ordering from them.
In the case of Kabab King, which can be found in Jackson Heights, Mamdani called attention to the restaurant's biryani — a mixed rice-based dish that he famously got attacked for eating with his hands — deeming it an absolute must-try dish for anyone visiting Queens. As for Pye Boat, a restaurant that can be found in the heart of Mamdani's hometown of Astoria, the politician recommended supporters try koy nua, a recipe that uses raw beef to make a spicy, no-cook salad. Lastly, Mamdani added that Zyara, a restaurant that can be found just outside of Astoria in Long Island City, has a must-try lamb adana laffa sandwich that he typically gets alongside a mint lemonade, hummus, and pita bread to complete his meal.