Making a coffee mousse can be a finicky process. You have to carefully whip up egg whites with sugar until doubled in size, fold them delicately into your base, and wait patiently for the foamy mixture to set in the fridge before you can finally dig in. Moreover, the presence of raw eggs in the recipe makes it unsuitable for young children or the elderly. An easier way to make the fluffiest coffee mousse without all of that headache is to whip together three simple ingredients: instant coffee, ice, and syrup.

The same technique for crafting a delicious Dalgona coffee can be used to make a velvety mousse. Begin by placing your instant coffee and ice in a food processor. Then top it off with a flavored syrup of your choice. Anything goes here, from a basic simple syrup (made of sugar and water) to one that's been spiked with cinnamon, vanilla, or hazelnut. This drizzle of flavored syrup will lend your mousse a dessert-like taste, making it distinct from a fluffy Dalgona coffee. Start blending the mixture and pour in a splash of water as it runs. After 10 minutes, you'll have a velvety coffee mousse.