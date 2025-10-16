The Baking Essential That Helps Mug Cakes Rise
If you're someone that loves a sweet treat after dinner but likes to keep things simple, then you probably already know about mug cakes. They're exactly what they sound like: a mini cake that is made in a mug and cooked in the microwave. It's quick and easy, and there are a ton of different flavor variations — from funfetti to blueberry, and so many more. Even if you're an experienced mug cake baker, you may be missing out on the best possible version if you're not using an essential ingredient: baking powder.
Baking powder – which is different from baking soda – is a leavening agent, which means that it causes dough or batter to expand or rise. If you've ever made a loaf of bread and forgot the baking powder (or another leavening agent), then you know that the result is too dense to enjoy. With that in mind, the best way to ensure a fluffy, risen mug cake is to make sure there's a bit of baking powder in there.
It also doesn't take much, as just a pinch of baking powder in the batter will give you the results that you want. You can specifically look for recipes that include baking powder, or simply add about ¼ teaspoon yourself.
What else to know about making the best mug cakes
Adding a bit of baking powder is not the only way to make sure that your mug cake is as delicious as possible. For example, we recommend skipping the eggs because they can lead to an unpleasant, custardy taste. Plus, there's no need to waste an entire egg for one small cake; save those for full-size desserts or your morning breakfast.
Additionally, make sure that you don't overfill the mug. Whether you want to double the recipe for more cake or you're simply using a smaller cup, if the ingredients get too close to the top of the mug, it will overflow over the sides. This is a great opportunity to use any tall mugs that you may have.
Mug cakes are super easy to make, and you can have a lot of fun experimenting with flavors and toppings. You can stir in chocolate chips or sprinkles, then top it with whipped cream, hot fudge, or caramel. There are also so many fun mug cake recipes to choose from, like a simple lemon mug cake or a pumpkin spice latte mug cake.