The Baking Essential That Helps Mug Cakes Rise

If you're someone that loves a sweet treat after dinner but likes to keep things simple, then you probably already know about mug cakes. They're exactly what they sound like: a mini cake that is made in a mug and cooked in the microwave. It's quick and easy, and there are a ton of different flavor variations — from funfetti to blueberry, and so many more. Even if you're an experienced mug cake baker, you may be missing out on the best possible version if you're not using an essential ingredient: baking powder.

Baking powder – which is different from baking soda – is a leavening agent, which means that it causes dough or batter to expand or rise. If you've ever made a loaf of bread and forgot the baking powder (or another leavening agent), then you know that the result is too dense to enjoy. With that in mind, the best way to ensure a fluffy, risen mug cake is to make sure there's a bit of baking powder in there.

It also doesn't take much, as just a pinch of baking powder in the batter will give you the results that you want. You can specifically look for recipes that include baking powder, or simply add about ¼ teaspoon yourself.