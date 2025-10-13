10 Cupcake Decorating Trends To Try This Fall

Cupcakes are a fun way to embrace autumn, with cozy flavors and all sorts of frostings to choose from. Simple pumpkin cupcakes with maple cream cheese frosting are always a great choice for bringing a little spice to the season, but sometimes bakers like to kick it up a notch and go all-out with cupcake decorating. This year's fall cupcake ideas are big and bold, decorated with glitter, thick frosting, mountains of marshmallow fluff, and candy toppers. It all starts with a basic, delicious, and fall-inspired cupcake recipe, like this one for Apple Pie Cupcakes. Then, the decorating begins. Dip them in melted chocolate for an extra layer of texture, and then add some sort of extra decoration — maybe a pumpkin made from frosting, or a candy melt in an autumn-inspired shape. Here are some of our favorite cupcake decorating trends to try this fall, including a few spooky ideas for Halloween.