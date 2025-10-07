The Small Shop That Makes The UK's Largest Fish And Chips

Fish and chips are widely considered to be a quintessentially British dish that tourists need to try. Countless restaurants and shops exist throughout England and the rest of the United Kingdom, providing their take on the classic fried dish. While this has led to some standing out as the very best fish and chip shops in the U.K. in terms of quality and taste, one restaurant in the country is far ahead of the rest when it comes to the sheer size of its fish and chips.

Archie's Fish & Chip Shop is an establishment that can be found southeast of London in the county of Kent, and provides cod that weigh in at 2.2 kilograms, or 4.85 pounds. The ginormous piece of fried fish is larger than most customers' heads, and is said to be able to feed four people due to its remarkable size. The dish's price tag of £65 (about $87). Customers (and Archie's itself) recommend that you bring your family and friends along to split the dish and the bill.