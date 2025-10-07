The Small Shop That Makes The UK's Largest Fish And Chips
Fish and chips are widely considered to be a quintessentially British dish that tourists need to try. Countless restaurants and shops exist throughout England and the rest of the United Kingdom, providing their take on the classic fried dish. While this has led to some standing out as the very best fish and chip shops in the U.K. in terms of quality and taste, one restaurant in the country is far ahead of the rest when it comes to the sheer size of its fish and chips.
Archie's Fish & Chip Shop is an establishment that can be found southeast of London in the county of Kent, and provides cod that weigh in at 2.2 kilograms, or 4.85 pounds. The ginormous piece of fried fish is larger than most customers' heads, and is said to be able to feed four people due to its remarkable size. The dish's price tag of £65 (about $87). Customers (and Archie's itself) recommend that you bring your family and friends along to split the dish and the bill.
Archie's extra large cod and chips is as tasty as it is ginormous
The massive piece of cod, laid on a bed of French fries, is unsurprisingly known best for its size. Still, patrons of the fish and chip shop say that Archie's does not sacrifice quality in any way to make a fish that large. One TikToker explained that not only were the fish and batter incredibly well-made when he tried the gargantuan cod, but the vinegar (which likely isn't actually vinegar) and curry sauce that came with it were also standouts that sealed the deal. That's pretty good for something that may be considered a novelty menu item.
@eatingwithtod
UK's Biggest Fish and Chips 🎣 🍟 More importantly, supporting an amazing kind hearted small business owner when the government are out there f'cking hospitality owners with 20% VAT and no support. CHANGE IS NEEDED ❤️ 📍 @archies_fish_shop 🌟 if you can't take a date, take a mate! Tag tag tag x #foodie #kent #fishandchips #foodchallenge #britishfood
As is the case with many dishes of this size, some competitive eaters have made it their mission to complete the Extra Large Cod and Chips on their own in one sitting. Now that the shop has gone viral, people have traveled there from across the globe just to try and conquer the massive fish. While Archie's has said that completing the entire dish would result in the customer getting their meal for free. As of this writing, the challenge has yet to be beaten by any patron brave enough to attempt it.