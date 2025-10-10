10 Classic Montana Foods You Need To Try At Least Once
Montana is a state known first and foremost for its beautiful landscapes. "Big Sky Country" is home to both Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, where unique plants, wildlife, and terrain attract millions of visitors each year. The state is also know as the "Treasure State," for its founding history as a onetime gold rush destination. However, precious metals aren't the only treasure to be found there; Montana has a delicious offering of distinctive dishes that are riches in themselves.
Montana's food traditions are deeply rooted in its history of Indigenous tribes, ranching, hunting, and mining. The palate is largely influenced by the native plants and animals that have sustained human settlements there for centuries. From game meats like elk and bison to sweet treats made with wild berries, Montana's most iconic dishes reflect a lifestyle that values the simpler things in life, like living in harmony with the great outdoors.
We've already shared the one food you need to try in all 50 states, but today we're expanding on the world of Montana culinary dishes. Keep reading for the eight foods everyone should try once that hail from the Treasure State.
1. Elk Steak
Elk has been a staple in Montana for centuries, first giving sustenance to Indigenous communities and later to early American settlers as they made their way West. Today, it's still one of the most prized game meats in the state, and the popularity of elk meat is rising across the country.
While elk jerky is the easiest version of this meat to find, you'd be missing out if you didn't try an elk steak at least once in your life. The taste of elk meat is earthy, not unlike venison, but its flavor is much milder. The flavor is more similar to beef, with a greater depth of richness and a slight sweetness.
As a game meat, elk is naturally lower in fat than beef, which means it has less cholesterol and calories, but also means it can easily dry out if it's not prepared correctly. That's why most Montanans recommend serving it medium-rare to keep it tender and juicy. If you prepare an elk steak the correct way, it's likely to be one of the best steaks you'll have in your life.
2. Bison Burger
Montana doesn't have an official state dish, but the bison burger is what most would conjure to mind as the most iconic Montanan food. Bison, also sometimes known as buffalo, are native to Montana's vast plains and have been a source of protein for the state's people throughout its history.
Ted Turner, business mogul turned rancher and bison preservationist, popularized bison meat across the country with his restaurant Ted's Montana Grill. He may very well be part of the reason why bison burgers are popping up at every trendy burger chain. Still, it's hard for bison to be mass produced the same way we raise beef cattle, so this meat remains somewhat of a delicacy.
Today, bison meat is beloved across Montana as a leaner, slightly sweeter alternative to beef. If you spend time in Montana, you're bound to find bison prepared dozens of ways, from meatloaf to chili — but the bison burger is the undisputed champion and most popular way to serve the meat. Not only is it delicious, but the format of a burger is fitting for the laidback, no-frills cowboy culture of Montana. Typically, bison patty is paired with simple toppings, like cheese, lettuce and onions, to let the rich flavor shine.
From fine dining to corner taverns, you'll find this iconic dish on menus across the state. If you have the chance to eat one, kick back and enjoy a taste of the wild, Montana-style.
3. Pork Chop Sandwich
The pork chop sandwich is an iconic dish hailing from Butte, Montana. First sold from the back of a truck by local John Burklund starting in 1924, the sandwich's popularity allowed him to open two locations in Butte. Over the years, his influence expanded with copycat dishes popping up on menus across Butte and beyond.
The sandwich is centered around a deep-fried pork loin, battered and fried in a top-secret recipe. The classic toppings are mustard, lettuce and onions, but you can also order "loaded deluxe" style — mayo, lettuce, and tomato — or add any number of toppings including cheese, bacon, ham or even a fried egg. One of the most indulgent versions, known as the "pork burger," will get you a quarter pound cheeseburger added to your fried pork patty.
This hearty, greasy meal was originally a favorite lunch for hardworking miners in Butte. Today, it's a can't-miss local experience for travelers stopping through town on their way in between the state's Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks.
4. Smoked Trout
In addition to its hunting draw, Montana is also a top fly-fishing destination. The ultimate prize? A big trout. There are many varieties of trout to find in Montana's rivers, from rainbow to cutthroat, the state's official fish. While many simply cook their fresh catch up over a campfire, the ultimate way to enjoy this fish is slow smoking it.
Smoked trout has a delicate, slightly sweet flavor with a hint of woodsy aroma that makes it perfect for everything from breakfast spreads to pasta dishes. The smoking process is simple but requires time and patience. First, the fish is brined, then slow-smoked over hardwood until it's tender and infused with flavor.
This dish is a favorite among locals because it preserves the fish and adds depth to its taste. It's a versatile ingredient for dips and salads, but can also be eaten straight off the smoker. This classic dish represents outdoor life in Montana, from time spent on the river to the wood that imparts its natural smoky flavor.
5. Huckleberry Pie
Montana's state fruit is the huckleberry, and you'd be hard pressed to forget it. Every store, cafe, and ice cream parlor has something huckleberry-flavored to offer. But as Montanans, we don't mind. It's hard to get tired of this sweet, slightly tart, juicy berry.
Going on visual appearance alone, it can be hard to tell the difference between a huckleberry and blueberry. But huckleberries are in a class all their own; these berries grow wild in high altitudes in the mountains and are notoriously tricky to cultivate, making them a true seasonal treasure. While you'll find huckleberry in many forms across Montana, from jams to ice cream to vodka, the most classic way to enjoy them is baked into a pie.
The berries' sweet tartness pairs perfectly with a buttery crust, creating a dessert that's fittingly rustic for Montana. Huckleberries ripen in mid-to-late summer, and the locals keep their favorite picking spots top-secret. Because these berries are hand-harvested and can't be farmed on a large scale, huckleberry pies are a unique delicacy, a tradition passed down for generations.
6. Pasties
The pasty is a direct line to Montana's mining history. Meat pies are a popular dish in cultures across the world; Montana's version harkens back to Cornwall, England. These hearty, handheld meat pies first appeared in the state in the late 1800s, brought to Montana by Cornish and Irish miners who needed a portable, filling meal to take underground to work.
A traditional Cornish pasty is packed with beef, potatoes, onions, and sometimes rutabaga, all sealed inside a flaky crust. This hand-held pocket of goodness was a practical choice for miners — easy to carry, retained its heat, and doesn't need a fork or plate. In Butte, Montana, where copper mining was once the dominant industry and economic force, pasties became a staple food.
Today, the pasty is a comfort food passed down through tradition to generations of Montanans. While many eateries still serve the classic recipe, you'll also find creative twists with chicken, vegetables, or even breakfast fillings. Butte is considered the home of Montana's pasties, but you'll also find them across the state, a living testament to its simple roots.
7. Rocky Mountain Oysters
The name Rocky Mountain Oysters likely brings to mind the ocean, but there's no local seafood in this land-locked state. Instead, these oysters are one of those weird foods that aren't what they sound like. This uniquely Western dish is actually made from bull testicles, a tradition that dates back to the days of cattle ranching and the Wild West. Ranchers lived off the land, and they made good use of every part of their animals — yes, even that part.
The name is a nod to the shape of the meat once it's sliced, breaded and fried to a deep golden brown. You might just mistake them for real fried oysters if you didn't know better. That crunch of the bread and the tender, juicy filling makes for a bona-fide Montana delicacy, often compared in flavor to fried calamari.
Today, Rocky Mountain Oysters are a novelty favorite, often served at bars, festivals, and even dedicated cook-offs. If you're an adventurous eater looking for a true taste of Montana cowboy culture, this is a dish you don't want to miss.
8. Flathead Cherries
Flathead cherries are one of Montana's sweetest treasures. You can only enjoy these blood red gems for a few short summer months, when they're in season in the Flathead Valley near Kalispell, Montana, where they're grown exclusively.
These dark, juicy cherries developed to thrive in the region's unique microclimate, with a combination of warm days, cool nights, and nutrient-rich soil. Anyone who has enjoyed Flathead cherries will tell you of their unbelievable sweetness, with just the perfect amount of tart.
Pick up a bunch at a local farmers market and enjoy them right off the stem, or in a pie, jam, or scone. Local coffee roasters and distilleries even incorporate the iconic fruit into their products to be enjoyed year-round.
An annual July festival at Flathead Lake has celebrated this beloved fruit every year since 1999, with everything from cherry pies to cherry-themed crafts. Because they're only available for a short season, locals and visitors alike stock up when they can. If you find yourself in Montana during cherry season, don't miss the chance to taste this regional gem.
9. Frybread
Frybread is a great symbol of Montana's Indigenous community and their resilience and influence on the state's culture. This golden, chewy bread is a favorite at roadside stalls, county fairs, and Indigenous celebrations — but there's also a somber aspect to this food's history.
The dish originally came to be during a dark time when Native communities were forced onto reservations and given government rations of flour, sugar, and lard. With limited ingredients, they created frybread as a way to survive. Today, it remains a beloved nostalgic staple for the local Crow communities and Montanans statewide.
Frybread is typically served hot, often dusted with powdered or cinnamon sugar or drizzled with honey. It also serves as the base for "Indian tacos" when piled high with seasoned meat, beans, and fresh toppings. While its origins are tied to hardship, frybread has become a symbol of cultural pride and connection to heritage. Everyone should try this unique historic dish at least once.
10. Cream of the West
If you grew up in Montana, chances are you've had a bowl of Cream of the West. This roasted wheat cereal has been a breakfast staple since 1914, when it was first made in a ranch kitchen in central Montana. Known as "cowboy cereal," it's hearty, wholesome, and made from simple ingredients like wheat, oats, and barley grown on Montana's high plains.
The cereal is roasted for a rich, nutty flavor and cooks up in just a few minutes, making it a quick, nourishing start to the day. It can also be used in a variety of non-cereal recipes, from muffins to grain salads. In 2002, seven ranch families bought the company and moved it to Harlowton to keep the Montana tradition alive and support local farmers. More than a century after its inception, Cream of the West remains a taste of Montana's ranching roots: simple, honest, and built to fuel a hardworking day.