The Cheap Way To Roast Meat To Juicy, Tender Perfection

You bought the best cut of meat you can afford, read up on how to cook a prime rib without making any mistakes, and prepped everything to make some delicious sides. Obviously, this is the moment you realize you don't have a roasting pan. This always seems to happen with those kitchen items we only use a couple of times a year. You vaguely remember having to throw the old one out, but what now? Luckily for those of us who don't make a Sunday roast every weekend (and are either tight on kitchen storage space or a little forgetful), there's another easy, simple way to roast meat to perfection. It's close to free, too, as long as you have a baking sheet with a rim and some aluminum foil.

A good roasting pan has a few specific features, all of which need to be replicated in a replacement. Firstly, it has to be big. Specifically, large enough to fit your cut of meat in, with enough space for the juices to flow out and, in many cases, for basting. Speaking of those juices, your pan needs walls tall enough to keep them in. If they escape, you will have a dry piece of meat and nothing to make a gravy or jus with. That's why only baking sheets with raised edges work for roasting meat. Finally, your temporary roasting pan will have to fit in your oven. Of course, this probably won't be a problem if you're using a rimmed baking sheet you already own, but be sure to measure if you're asking a friend to bring a sheet or grabbing a new one.