An Ice Cream Sundae Bigger Than Your Head? One Midwestern Creamery Is Up For The Challenge

Finishing the entire dessert in just one sitting — let alone in under 30 minutes — is no easy task, but it's not impossible. Unlike the handful of food challenges that were able to go undefeated for an incredibly long time, it took merely two years after the Extreme Sundae Challenge's 2023 debut for someone to beat it. Competitive eater and YouTuber, Jacob Williams, also known as JAWsome Eats, was able to defeat the gargantuan sundae in 29 minutes and 44 seconds, becoming the first person to ever complete the challenge — although he was only able to do so after previous attempts resulted in failure.

Beyond bragging rights, winners of the competition also receive a free t-shirt and their name on the shop's challenge wall. They also get their finished sundae free of charge. The last benefit is especially noteworthy, as Kearsley's extreme dessert costs $25 — down from $30 in previous years — if you can't finish it in time, thus making your failure all the more disappointing. Unfortunately, if you were planning on visiting the Michigan ice cream shop in the fall or winter to attempt the challenge, you're likely out of luck. Kearsley Kone closes its doors for the summer at the end of September each year, meaning your next opportunity to experience the Extreme Sundae Challenge won't be until the shop reopens the following spring.