This Retro Pie Delivers Classic Southern Flavors In Spades

Southern desserts, like sweet and sticky pecan pie, mixed berry cobbler, and Mississippi mud cake, are classics for a reason. Brimming with rich and comforting ingredients, these popular treats have a cozy quality and filling character. However, one retro pie that you may not have come across before is the sawdust pie. This curiously-named dessert, which hails from Kentucky, delivers classic Southern flavors, like pecans, brown sugar, and buttery pastry, in spades.

Sawdust pie has such an unusual moniker because of the texture of the filling (rest assured, there's no actual sawdust in there!). Made with a mixture of chopped pecans, sweetened shredded coconut, crushed graham crackers, brown sugar, and egg whites, the interior of the pie has a coarse appearance that's nubby and nutty, almost like the irregular chips of wood in a bag of sawdust. Pies with a similar flavor profile, such as pecan or chess, have a smoother, set consistency while sawdust pie is more cake-like. This is largely due to the fact that it doesn't contain whole eggs. Only egg whites are used to lightly bind the equal quantities of coconut, pecans, and crackers before the whole lot is spooned into a pie crust and baked until golden. The result is a unique American dish that's closer in texture to a macaroon (traditionally made with egg whites, coconut, and sugar) but has the caramel-y flavors of a Southern brown sugar pie.